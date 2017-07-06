ISLAMABAD - Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Perry Calderwood has said that Canadian companies are exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan in various sectors, including solar energy and information technology.

He expressed these remarks in a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday. The minister and the high commissioner discussed the current state of bilateral ties including economic cooperation between the two countries.

The high commissioner said that there has been robust economic growth and a visible improvement in the security situation in Pakistan, which provides a good opportunity for further strengthening economic and business linkages between the two countries.

Calderwood said that Canadian companies were already exploring opportunities in Pakistan in various sectors, including solar energy and information technology. He highlighted that the level of bilateral trade was currently at a record level.

He said that steps have been taken to reactivate the bilateral trade and investment working group to help promote economic cooperation. He apprised the minister about Canada’s International Development Policy which has been launched recently. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for eradicating polio.

During the meeting, Dar said that Pakistan and Canada enjoy friendly and long-standing bilateral ties.

He welcomed the reactivation of the working group, and said there is ample room to further enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. He said that joint efforts should be made by both sides to this end.

He highlighted that international investors and companies from various countries are currently investing and setting up businesses in Pakistan. He also encouraged Canadian investors and firms to explore and derive benefit from the business and investment opportunities available in the country.

The minister said Pakistan is committed to the eradication of polio and all efforts are being made to this end. While exchanging views with the high commissioner on the ‘debt for education’ swap, Dar said that the present government lays strong emphasis on the promotion of education at all levels. He welcomed all initiatives to achieve this objective.

Dar said that, after having achieved macroeconomic stability, Pakistan is now fully focused on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He appreciated Canada’s support for development projects in Pakistan. He said that the present government is keen to further strengthen bilateral partnership between Pakistan and Canada.