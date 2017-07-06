ISLAMABAD:- The second round of negotiations between Pakistan and Iran on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be held here from July 10 to discuss ways and means for enhancing bilateral trade. Reviewing mutual trade list and FTAs text will be on the agenda of the talks for finalising the agreement, a senior official of the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday. Talking to APP, he said that Iranian delegation would reach Islamabad on July 10 for negotiation on FTAs between the two countries.–APP

"We are looking forward for talks to enhance bilateral trade and export to Iran," he added.

