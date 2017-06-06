Asia Pacific Property Awards

KARACHI (PR): Pakistani interior design company, The Sam Abbas Design Studio has won a 5-star award within the category ‘Interior Design - Private Residence’ at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018. They received award for Their ‘Khalid Chawla Villa’. Chosen from over 900 entries spread across the Asia Pacific region, The Sam Abbas Studio have proven themselves to be the very best in the Interior Design sector.

The Asia Pacific Awards are part of the International Property Awards that include the regions of Africa, Arabia, Europe, The Americas and the UK. The awards celebrate the very best projects and professionals in the industry. Companies are awarded for categories ranging across property development, real estate, interior design and architecture categories.

"Design to us is a translation of an inspiration. Winning the award is a further validation of that ideology," said Sameena Abbas, Creative Head and owner of the Sam Abbas Studio.

Al Meezan Investments, CDC hold seminar

KARACHI (PR): Al Meezan Investments in collaboration with Central Depository Company, with the objective to create awareness on Islamic Investments & Capital Markets, held a seminar recently in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block vicinity, Karachi. The objective of the session was to help educate both the current and potential investors with respect to the investment needs, investment avenues and growth and performance of Islamic investment avenues. During the session, participants actively engaged in discussions on various topics with representatives of Al Meezan Investments and CDC.

Attendees understood about the importance and benefits of saving, investing, and investments planning, gaining insight on how to benefit from capital market investments.

Telenor Group Survey

KARACHI/OSLO (PR): Telenor Group has released the findings of its regional online survey that assessed the attitudes of Asia’s millennials towards technology and social impact, as well as the support they feel necessary to become future leaders committed to peace. Organized to support Telenor Youth Forum 2017 recruitment, the online survey engaged 2,500 respondents aged 15 to 30 years in Asian markets including Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Youths in all the surveyed markets ranked education as the most critical form of support in order to enable them to become tomorrow’s peace leaders. The multi-market online survey found that Pakistan’s millennials are most passionate for providing education opportunities for children (35 percent of survey takers), followed by unemployment among youth (21 percent).Other global issues that Pakistani millennials are driven to resolve include climate change and global warming (20 percent), the stigma surrounding mental health issues (14 percent), and gender inequality (10 percent). Resolving many of the same issues is also a year-long mission of Telenor Youth Forum delegates, whose tech-driven proposals were funded for research and prototyping at a pitching session held in Bangkok last month.

More than half of Pakistan’s millennials (51 percent) polled believe that enabling equal opportunities and access to education will benefit most from technology advancements. Selected by the second most number of respondents was confronting climate change and global warming (23 percent).When asked about the technology that has the largest potential to give rise to peace, 34 percent of Pakistan’s respondents placed their bets on artificial intelligence, followed by the Internet of Things (29 percent), and virtual reality (28 percent). Across all six markets, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and virtual reality rank consistently in the top three – suggesting the vast potential seen in these future technologies by the Internet generation.

Credentials and execution capacity of JS Global

KARACHI (PR): JS Global Capital Limited, one of the largest equity brokerage and investment banking firms in Pakistan, is geared up to handle the expected $1b of gross foreign flows ahead of the MSCI emerging market upgrade, said JS Global CEO Kamran Nasir in an interview. JS Global is the only corporate brokerage house having a declared capacity to handle and execute $500m of flows, along with an unmatched financial muscle to meet foreign investors’ margin requirements. Nasir also said that his firm has elevated the company’s operational environment to an unrivaled standing, with country’s largest sales force on ground to address both the foreign and local clients’ needs. Nasir also highlighted the success of Pakistan Investment Conference held in May 2016, organized by JS Global with one of its international partners in London, which he believed was instrumental in Pakistan’s emerging market upgrade.

PTCL SmartTV and app

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has taken the lead by bringing advertisements-free Cricket Champions Trophy 2017 for cricket lovers nationwide. PTCL remains a proud supporter of the Pakistan Cricket Team and its customers can now enjoy the thrill and excitement of live cricket without missing any action in the tournament. PTCL is the largest information communication technology and entertainment services provider in Pakistan, touching millions of lives through its broadband and digital television services.

PTCL Smart TV users can enjoy advertisements-free live transmission on Channel No 2 of Smart TV and app. For Smart TV Application, PTCL subscribers can simply download it from Google Playstore for Android devices or iTunes for Apple iOS devices and view the entire Champions Trophy 2017 uninterrupted on their mobile phones, iPads and laptops.

BankIslami extends

alliance with Audi Pak

KARACHI (PR): BankIslami Pakistan Limited has extended their agreement, for the year 2017, with Premier System (Pvt) Ltd. (Audi Pakistan), Pakistan's No 1 luxury premium automobile brand. With the successful completion of one year of alliance, both BankIslami and Audi Pakistan have re-pledged to mutually serve the automobile industry of Pakistan and provide tailor-made financing packages to Audi customers across the country through the flagship product of Islami Auto Finance.

The agreement was signed by Yasser Abbas, Head-Islami Auto Finance, BankIslami and Muhammad Yasin Khan, Chief Financial Officer, Premier Systems (Pvt) Ltd.

NATHIAGALI: Coca-Cola Pakistan celebrated World Environment Day with the local community of Ayubia National Park to mark the decade long success of its flagship project with WWF.

P&G and HOPE join hands

KARACHI (PR): Procter & Gamble (P&G) continues to join hands with its long-term NGO partner HOPE to help transform lives through the power of clean drinking water. Over a million liters of clean drinking water is being available to people in need in urban slum communities of Karachi this summer through P&G Purifier of Water sachets.

The distribution and use of P&G Purifier of Water sachets offers a handy solution for communities which do not have access to other affordable sources of clean drinking water.

The program will last until October 2017 reaching an estimated 7000 people in urban slums across Karachi, in particularly those areas where water supply is erratic and contaminated. Demonstrations on the use of P&G Purifier of Water sachets will be conducted for the families and revisits will take place a few months post the initial distribution of P&G Purifier of Water sachets, to monitor progress and improvement in health. ISLAMABAD: Participants of Iftaar–cum–dinner hosted by chairman & CEO of Ayyaan Group Of Companies, Syed Naveed Zafar.