KARACHI - Gold price went up by $12 to settle at $1279 from $1267 in the international market. Following footprints of international market, gold price witnessed a hike of Rs 350 per tola in the local market to reach Rs 50,300 from Rs 49,950. Likewise, price of 10 gram gold was recorded at Rs 43,114 after an increase of Rs 300. However, silver price witnessed a slight decrease of Rs 5 to settle at Rs 725.