Pr ISLAMABAD - Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has made a new gas discovery in its exploratory well Aqeeq-1 drilled in its Sujawal Block, located in district Sujawal, Sindh.

During said testing in upper sands, the well flowed 5 MMSCFD gas and 21 barrels per day condensate with WHFP of 586 Psi at 40/64 inch chock size, thus confirming the presence of natural gas with condensate. MPCL holds 100% working interest and is operator of Sujawal Block. The said well was spud-in on March 09, 2017 and successfully drilled down to the depth of 2320m into upper shale of lower goru formation. The well was drilled with the objective to test the hydrocarbon potential of upper sands of lower goru formation.

The Aqeeq-1 discovery has further improved MPCL exploration well success rate and MPCL is geared up to contribute further to national economy.