Country imported 129,092,714 mmbtu LNG in nine months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan imported 129,092,714 mmbtu LNG in first three quarters of the current fiscal year to meet its growing energy needs. "From July to March, the LNG import remained 129,092,714 mmbtu as compared to 62,373,272 mmbtu of last year during the same period," official sources told APP. Answering a question, they informed that as many as 83 LNG cargoes have arrived in Pakistan since March 2015, which were handled by the country's only re-gassification terminal at the Port Qasim in Karachi. While, the government is in process of setting up second LNG terminal, which is expected to complete by March 2018. "The LNG is being imported by the Pakistan State Oil under competitive bidding and through short and long term contracts, while more LNG terminals will be set up to enhance Pakistan's LNG import capability," the sources said. Nowadays, they said, LNG was the essential part of the energy mix needs of the world's emerging economies like China, Korea, Japan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, European Union, and Brazil.

They said Japan was importing 80 million tonnes of LNG every year (MTPA) and India 15 MTPA due to the commodity's cheap price and efficiency as compared to other fuels.

In 2015, the sources said, Pakistan signed a 15 year agreement with Qatar to import up to 3.75 million tonnes of LNG a year, which was being highly appreciated by the business community.

The country's total gas production is around 4bcfd (billion cubic feet per day) against the demand of 8 bcfd, showing a demand-supply gap of four bcfd.

KPCA lauds govt’s move to curb

smuggled cigarettes trade

PESHAWAR (Bureau Report): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Agriculture (KPCA) Senior Vice President (SVP) Fazal-e-Elahi Khan has welcomed the decision of federal government to introduce a new tier to document and curb the menace of illicit trade of sub-standard low priced cigarettes. He appreciated Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for emphasizing in his budget speech that the sale of illicit cigarettes should be checked as it resulted in loss of revenue for the government and also posed a serious health risk due to lack of quality controls. The declining demand for tobacco leaf has put the livelihoods of 75,000 farmers, 300,000 farm workers and 450,000 farm family dependents at risk. The step to introduce a new tier would curb the menace of illicit trade and protect the livelihoods of tobacco farmers and their dependents. “The introduction of a new tier should reduce the demand for substandard and smuggled illegal cigarettes.

As a result, we are expecting the demand for tobacco leaf from all tobacco companies to increase, which will improve the livelihoods of farmers, workers and their dependents”, he added.

He further asserted that they should remember that few decades back tobacco was provided by the government and international donors as an alternate crop to poppy, which used to be widely cultivated across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Tobacco is an important cash crop and any threat to the livelihood of tobacco farmers will have a severe socio-economic impact.

Telecos thank Anusha for tax relief in budget 2017-18

ISLAMABAD (APP): Cellular companies operating in the country have thanked Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman for making concerted efforts to promote the telecom industry in the country. In a joint letter written to the minister, the telecom companies including PTCL, Jazz, Telenor, Ufone and Zong thanked the minister for extending outstanding support to the industry in seeking relief on various tax issues in the Federal Budget 2017-18. They said it was the result of the collaborative efforts made by the Ministry and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), under the leadership of Anusha Rehman, that the industry had been granted some relief on Withholding Tax and Federal Excise Duty. They said the telecom industry has always been encouraged by the present government's progressive and empowering support, which is acknowledged by all stakeholders. "This is just the start of creating a positive enabling environment for the sector.

There are still some outstanding taxation issues that will require us to work together. As you very kindly offered, and as the Finance Minister stated during his budget speech, we request your continued support for raising the harmonization of tax issues with the provinces."

They said the model of public-private collaboration, set up by the Ministry, would be a source of mutual benefit to the government, the industry and ultimately to the people .

They vowed to work together and continue the journey of creating a flourishing 'Digital Pakistan.'

Gas companies to provide 414,723 new connections in next FY

ISLAMABAD (APP): Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) would provide approximately 414,723 new connections during the fiscal year 2017-18. "It is expected that gas will be supplied to approximately 414,723 new consumers during the next fiscal year," official sources told APP. Answering a question, they said the gas utility companies have planned to invest Rs 12,702 million on transmission projects, Rs 43,045 million on distribution projects and Rs 8,462 million on other projects, bringing the total investment of Rs 64,209 million during the next year. During July 2016 to February 2017, the sources said, the companies provided 360,465 domestic, 339 commercial and 20 industrial connections across the country. While, they spent Rs 17,925 million on transmission projects, Rs 11,183 million on distribution projects and Rs 14,925 million on other projects.

The companies laid 814 kilometers gas transmission network, 4,153 kilometers distribution and 1,162 kilometers service lines and connected 104 villages and town to gas network.