PR LAHORE - Apropos to the news story headlined ‘NTDC fails to meet target of 779 km transmission line’ published in The Nation on 5 June 2017, NTDC spokesman has refuted the figures quoted in the news item. The spokesman has said that the figures mentioned in the news for 220 kV transmission lines completed during 2016-17 i.e. 87 km is incorrect as NTDC has already completed 203.6 kms of 500 kV and 220 kV transmission lines during current financial year.

The Government of Pakistan is committed to eradicate loadshedding from the country and NTDC was mandated to connect 9,000-10,000 MW power generation to the national grid from different power plants during the current financial year. To this respect, NTDC has already provided transmission interconnection facilities to many power generation projects with their total installed capacity of 6,164 MW. These projects include Bhikki 1200 MW, Haveli Bahadur Shah 1200 MW, Balloki 1200 MW, Sahiwal 1320 MW, Chashma C3 and C4 680 MW, Patrind 147 MW, Quaid-e-Azam, 400 MW (For the remaining 600 MW, a 220 kV transmission line and associated substation is already complete) and Renolia 17 MW.

During the current financial year, several 500 kV and 220 kV transmission line projects are at their advanced stages of construction. For instance, out of the total 1123 km of 500 kV transmission lines of various projects, construction progress varies between from 60-90 percent. These lines include Neelum–Jhelum to Domeli, 3rd Circuit Jamshoro-Moro-Dadu-Rahim Yar Khan, Balloki to New Lahore, Haveli Bahadur Shah of 2nd interconnection and Port Qasim to the connection point at NKI to Jamshoro line. Transmission line to interconnect Neelum Jhelum Hydro power project is 90% complete and it will be energized well before the CoD of the power house. It is worth mentioning that progress on Port Qasim transmission line was relatively slow owing to non-availability of material but now bulk of the material is available and construction activities are being increased to many folds by deploying additional resources to achieve the desired timeline. The progress of this line is being monitored at the highest level in the government and by the top management of NTDC.

Similarly, out of the total 614 km of 220 kV transmission lines of multiple projects, construction progress ranges from 62- 98 percent. These projects include Lal Suhanra, Jhimpir- TM Khan, Uch-Sibbi and Gharo-Jhimpir. The replacement of existing 220 kV transmission line to evacuate Tarbela Ext-4 (1410 MW) power is currently under progress and shall be completed well before completion of the power plant extension project.

The spokesman further said that NTDC has substantially reinforced its network with 2000 MVA transformation capacity through additions of power transformers in newly constructed 220 kV Chishtian and 220 kV Gujrat substations along with augmentation of three 250 MVA transformers each at 500 kV Shiekh Muhammadi, 220 kV Burhan and 220 kV Ludewala substations. All these additions and expansions have greatly contributed to alleviate the existing transmission system constraints and provided adequate room for serving additional demand on the system.