MULTAN - The Punjab government will issue Soil Health Cards to 560,000 farmers with an aim to improve soil fertility and help farmers earn maximum from agriculture fields.

Overall, 2.8 million peasants will get these Soil Health Cards within period of next four years, said assistant director information Naveed Asmat Kohloon in a press statement issued here on Monday.

He said that farmers would have access to soil analysis, material required for improvement of soil and use of balance fertilizers in the field. List of all needed ingredients for soil fertility would be shared with card holders so that soil's efficacy should be improved further.

He urged farmers to contact agriculture department for registration and avail soil analysis facility.