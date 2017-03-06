ISLAMABAD - The government is taking concrete steps to improve overall trade volume on ports of the country. According to Radio Pakistan, Deep Water Container Port has been established having a capacity to handle 3.1 million containers, including transshipment containers. A ten-year Business Development Plan is also under process for the Karachi Port Trust with an aim to achieve efficiency and productivity as per international and regional benchmarks.
