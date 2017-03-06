PTDC for joint venture to promote tourism sector

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor on Sunday said that promotion of tourism is impossible without partnership of private and public sector. While talking to APP, he said that PTDC has started its efforts to discuss the joint venture with various private organisations and specially the embassies of various countries in Islamabad. He said that there are a lot of opportunities for the foreign investors in the tourism industry of the country. He said that during recent meeting with Blanc Francis, Second Consul of France, he discussed the opportunities of investment in tourism sector. He announced that Pakistan tourism literature will also be printed in French language. He said that Pakistan has a huge treasure of ancient civilisations like Indus Valley and Gandhara civilisations. "Pakistan has three mountain ranges Karakoram, Himalayan and Hindu Kush," he added.

He said that out of 14 highest peaks in the world, five lies in Pakistan including K-2, the second highest peak in the world, which is a challenge for mountaineers.

Tea import reduces 6.33pc in 7 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Tea import into the country during first seven months of current financial year reduced by 6.33 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-January, about 124,765 metric tons of tea valuing $305.414 million was imported to fulfill the domestic requirements of the commodity, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Tea import into the country during first seven months of last financial year was recorded at 105,941 metric tons valuing $326.53 million, it added. On month on month basis, tea import into the country in January, 2017 increased by 4.14 percent as against the import of same month of last year. About 19,522 metric tons of tea valuing $48.9m imported in month of January, 2017 as compared the import of 14,886 metric tons worth $ 6.100 million of same month of last year. Meanwhile, spices import in 7 months also decreased by 7.71 percent and reached at 93,016 metric tons valuing $75.959m as against the import of 89,633 metric tons worth $82.309m of same period of last year.

118 small farmers of Balochistan trained under RADP

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of National Food Security and Research in collaboration with Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has trained 7th batch of 118 small farmers of Balochistan province. The farmers were trained under Research for Agricultural Development Programme (RADP), which aimed at the development of agriculture sector of the province, said an official of PARC. The course was organised by Agriculture Poly-technique Institute of National Agriculture Research Center, PARC under RADP for the farmers of Balochistan, he added. He said the PARC had launched various projects for promoting agriculture, livestock and horticulture sectors to enhance the farm income of small scale farmers for alleviating poverty from less developed areas of the province. He said that farmers were provided four weeks training, giving special priority to small farmers of the province for their capacity building.

Under the programme, 1,000 small farmers of Balochistan would be trained in the area of crop sciences, horticulture, agriculture mechanisation, water resources, animal sciences and value addition, he added.

Gold import falls 41pc in 7 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The import of gold in to the country declined by 41.26 percent during first seven months of current fiscal year as compared to same period of previous year. The gold import during the period under review recorded 248 kilo worth $9.289 million against import of 425 kg valuing $15.813 million last year. On yearly and monthly basis, the import of yellow metal in January 2017 also witnessed decline of 26.53 percent and 33.48 percent when compared with the import of January 2016 and December 2017, pointed out latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The gold import decreased to $1.385 million in January 2017 from $1.885 million in January 2016 and $2.082 million in December 2016. The overall metal group import, however increased by 4.25 percent in July-January (2016-17) to $2.356 billion from $2.26 billion in same period of previous year. Iron and steel scrap import also witnessed a decrease of 7.47 percent to $553.169 million in first seven months of current fiscal year from $597.833 million in July-January (2015-16).