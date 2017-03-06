Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said Pakistan offers an ideal and conducive environment for foreign investments and government is ensuring all possible facilitation for investors, reports Radio Pakistan.

While talking to a delegation, comprising members of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce at Bayan Palace in Kuwait on Monday the PM said, "Pakistan's economy is back on track after strenuous efforts of the present government."

Highlighting key economic achievements of Pakistan, the prime minister said leading financial institutions of the world have acknowledged the tremendous achievements made by Pakistan in the areas of macroeconomic stability, GDP growth, low inflation and achieving new heights in stock exchange.

Nawaz Sharif said his government has largely overcome the issue of power shortages and the country's industrial sector is provided uninterrupted supply of electricity.

He further said mega investments are being made in diverse fields of energy including hydel, thermal, coal, solar and wind. These huge investments, coupled with the dedicated team work of the government, will enable Pakistan to completely overcome the energy shortages.

The prime minister said special focus is being given to building infrastructure, motorways and expressways all over Pakistan. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) alone has the potential to accelerate trade and business activities in the entire region. He said we will welcome countries of the region to join CPEC and reap the benefits.

Nawaz urged the Kuwaiti business community to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.