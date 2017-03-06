ISLAMABAD - The government has released Rs11,085.954 million for 23 projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), out of the total allocation of Rs53,273.274 million for the year 2016-17.

By February 24, the government had released Rs5804.8 million for construction of Burhan-Hakla on M-I to DI Khan Motorway out of the total allocation of Rs22,000 million for the current fiscal year, shows the latest figures released by the Ministry of Planning.

Thakot to Havelian 118km (construction) (phase-I) project received Rs600 million out of the total allocation of Rs16,500 million. Similarly, Thakot to Havelian 118km (land) (phase-I) project received an amount Rs1771.6 million out of the total allocation of Rs1858 million.

An amount Rs310 million had been released for Basima-Khuzdar (110km) N-30 out of Rs1300 million, while no funds had been released yet for New Gwadar International Airport project for which Rs1500 million had been allocated for the year 2016-17.

Likewise, the project construction and black topping of access road from Makran Coastal Highway to New Gwadar International Airport received Rs40 million out of Rs100 million.

The federal government had also released Rs126 million for construction of Cross-Border OFC system between China and Pakistan for international connectivity of voice/data traffic, out of total allocation of Rs230 million for the period under review.

The government had released full amount of Rs1300 million allocated for the CPEC related security projects.

An amount of Rs44 million had been released for a centre of excellence for CPEC, while no fund had been released for Pak-China year of friendly exchange programmes for which Rs10 million was allocated for the current fiscal year.

Construction of Eastbay Expressway Gwadar received Rs100 million out of Rs4700 million, whereas "Feasibility study for construction of break waters" received Rs120 million out of Rs300 million. In addition, the government had released Rs20 million for Pak-China technical and vocational institute at Gwadar, out of the total allocation of Rs 250 million.

Similarly, Rs43.23 million out of Rs125.5 million had been released for PC-II for feasibility study to connect Gwadar with Karachi and Gwadar with Jacobabad via Basima under the CPEC. No funds had been released for upgrade of the existing 50-bed hospital to 300 beds, Gwadar for which Rs458 million had been allocated for the year 2016-17.

An amount of Rs24.404 million had been released for CPEC support project at the Ministry of Railways out of Rs100 million, while comprehensive feasibility study for upgrade and rehabilitation of mainline 1 (ML-1) and new dry port at Havelian (Buldhair) district, Haripur under CPEC project received Rs28 million out of Rs28.06 million.

An amount of Rs534.65 million had been released out of the total allocation Rs1168 million for doubling and improvement of existing track from Port Qasim to Bin Qasim station.

Similarly, the project of feasibility studies for upgrade of existing ML-II and upgrade and extension of ML-II in connection with CPEC received Rs137 million out of Rs165.714 million.