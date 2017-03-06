MULTAN - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Multan is going to launch a special drive to make the recovery of pending bills of Rs1.4 billion from defaulters in the district.

This was disclosed by WASA Director Admin Mian Abdul Ghafoor while talking to journalists here on Sunday. He said the recovery campaign would be started during which connections of defaulters would be disconnected without any discrimination. He said that proper plan had been made to bring WASA out of financial crisis.

He said the department was also striving hard to improve services for public facilitation. He urged citizens to cooperate with the recovery teams in order to make WASA able to improve facilities. He further said that total registered consumers of water supply and sewerage were 239,200, out of which only some of the consumers were paying their bills timely. He said that illegal users of water supply and sewerage would also be added in billing network. He further said that monitoring of WASA staff was also being ensured and strict legal action would be taken on negligence and poor performance.