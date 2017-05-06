OPPO revives ‘Group Selfie’ trend

LAHORE (PR): The global leading camera phone brand OPPO has strengthened the ‘Group Selfie’ trend by launching another Selfie Expert F3, priced at Rs 34,899 for the mid-range market. The F3’s first sale begins from May 13th nationwide and those who pre-order from 5th May till 12th May 2017 can enter the lucky draw and get a chance to watch the final of the ICC Champions trophy live in London along with a fully sponsored trip to the UK.

OPPO F3 delivers great selfie photos through the revolutionary dual selfie cameras: a 16-megapixel camera for selfie and an ultra wide-angle lens for group selfie. The rear camera has a13-megapixel camera with a 1/3-inch sensor that allows maximize light sensitivity, making wonderful nighttime performance.

The F3 brings beauty, elegance and performance all-in-one into the palm of your hands.

Mehwish Hayatt, a famous actress and renowned model from the fashion industry, said, “A smartphone today is more than just a phone, it is a reflection of your personality and here the F3 smartphone is making a fashion statement that is all about style and glamour. With a wide angle dual selfie camera, taking group selfies have never been so much fun and convenient before. You can fit a large group of friends, family or fans in your picture and preserve your memories with OPPO F3, the ultimate gadget for you.”

“At OPPO, our customers have always been our top priority and through our innovative products with groundbreaking technology we have made a promise to deliver and meet their requirements. With the help of our customers’ support and feedback we are given the opportunity to deliver that promise by offering the ultimate smartphone that allows you to create memories from your dual selfie camera that are worth capturing. With the launch of the dual selfie camera F3 we envision a new ‘GroupSelfie’ trend to further reinforce our position as the Selfie Expert.” said George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan.

Not just a Dual Selfie Camera, OPPO F3 is also packed with a Lightning fast fingerprint unlock, Octa-core processor, 4GB Ram plus 64 GB Rom. Thisphone is a great deal in the Smartphone market, and is all set to revive the Group Selfie trend in Pakistan.

KARACHI (PR): Vice President Operations Total Parco, Rene Pierre Raffalli and other high officials recently visited the JIMCO Oil terminal in Mehmoodkot to review the terminal operation.

JIMCO Oil Terminal, a joint venture of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Shell Pakistan and Total Parco (former Caltex Pakistan), is being managed by PSO. He was briefed regarding the installation, product storage capacity, modes of receipts and upcoming storage enhancement projects and HSE practices in operations. They also visited the operational areas and the new 26 point filling gantry at the terminal.

Rene Pierre praised PSO team over its professional management of the terminal at par with world’s best practices and operating procedures. He expressed his appreciation for the command and control system which facilitates safe and professional handling of the product on large level. He also praised PSO’s effective and cordial working relationship with JIMCO partners.

Writing his thoughts in the visitors’ book, Rene Pierre stated: “I am delighted to be here at this state of the art facility being superbly managed by team PSO. I was told that the facility is crucial to maintain an uninterrupted supply of fuel across Punjab which further necessitates that it functions without a hitch. I congratulate PSO for effectively managing the facility which is vital to meet the country’s fuel needs, as well as for the smooth operation of the partnering OMCs.”

JIMCO Oil Terminal was commissioned in 1981.As is spread over an area of 53 Acres. The terminal has total product storage capacity of 25578 KL of HSD/SKO. For the last few years, PMG is also being handled from the terminal to facilitate PSO’s retail customers and depots. The usual transaction mode from JIMCO is Rail/Road and pipe line. Along with a daily average throughput of 15000 KL handled safely. This Terminal has maintained a leading position in health safely and environment.

LAHORE (PR): Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has once again proved its commitment and responsibility towards society by installation of water filtration plant having capacity of 1000 gph at THQ Hospital, Murree with a cost of Rs. 555,000 in order to provide community with clean and harmless water. Hafiz Usman, (Coordinator to Minister Petroleum & Natural Resources), Farrukh Majeed, GM (HSE) SNGPL, Muhammad Zahoor, GM (Rawalpindi) and Rashid (MS THQ Murree) were present on the occasion.

Engro Fertilizers excels in educating students from Katcha Area

KARACHI (PR): A media visit was held in Katcha Villages to highlight the educational efforts done by Engro Fertilizers in Katcha Area. The visit was also attended by Administration Manager, Azhar Malik along with CSR Manager Dr Sadoro Keeriyo.

While addressing the briefing, Azhar Malik- Administration Manager Engro Fertilisers, said, “Engro Foundation aims to realize the dreams of our people to make a difference in the lives of those around us and in our value chain. At Engro, we believe in the power of Pakistan’s human capital to change the face of communities and economies and make them agents of a wider change”.

13 schools were equipped with latest technology of computer, construction of computer lab and other related materials. The schools and other schemes were inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Ghotki and Assistant Commissioner, Daharki last year. During the briefing to the media, it was highlighted that Engro Fertilisers has established computer labs in the thirteen schools along with 68 laptops and computers. The villages that schools and schemes were visited consisted of Noor Mohammad School, Tando Lakhan and Noor Lakhan.

Engro is committed to improving the quality of education available to Pakistan’s children, particularly primary education. Over the years, Engro has developed a strong partnership with organisations such as The Citizens Foundation, sponsoring their efforts to both raise standards and make education more widely available.

With the creation of Engro Foundation, however, the Company is in a position to directly begin to impact the education system. Engro has initiated a Government School Adoption program. With the support of the Sindh education department, Engro currently sponsors 10 schools with a combined enrollment of over 1,600 students in the Daharki and Qadirpur regions.

Engro is helping to spread the enlightenment of education to areas hitherto completely un-served by even the most rudimentary of schools. In the Katcha region, Engro supports 11 schools with a combined enrolment of 1,250 students. Each one of those children receives a decent education at absolutely no cost to their families.

No school, however, will amount to much without qualified teachers. To this end, Engro has sponsored a Training and Resource Centre (TARC) for teachers working at schools supported by our partner NGOs.

All told, Engro spent Rs 15.9 million on its efforts in education in the financial year 2010. At a total of 24 schools, Engro sponsors the education of 3,173 bright young minds who we hope will grow up to become the next generation of enlightened Pakistani leaders.

LAHORE (PR): Reckitt Benckiser (RB) and a Private Channel recently announced their partnership on a national initiative “Hoga Saaf Pakistan”, a pledge for a healthier, cleaner Pakistan. The announcement was made at the 5th Hum Awards 2017 at the Lahore Expo Centre. The CEOs of both companies, Shahzeb Mahmood of Reckitt Benckiser and Duraid Qureshi exchanged dialogues on the big stage where they mentioned the dire need of coming together as a nation and improving the unclean and unhygienic conditions that give birth to diseases such as diarrhoea.

“RB has collaborated with them, pledging to ensure “Hoga Saaf Pakistan” so that preventable diseases like diarrhoea do not claim the lives of thousands. This is a cause very close to our hearts. It is very easy to point fingers as to whose fault this is, but being privileged enough, it is our responsibilityto initiate this change and work towards a Saaf Pakistan. With the support of fellow Pakistanis, let’s make this vision come alive: Mil kay lagaein gay jaan, toh ‘Hoga Saaf Pakistan’,” said Shahzeb Mahmood, CEO of RB Pakistan.

KARACHI (PR): M.A.L Pakistan, the exclusive marketers of Mobil branded lubricants in Pakistan and a wholly owned subsidiary of Army Welfare Trust, has announced receiving the eminent status of Strategic Alliance partner of ExxonMobil. The milestone comes at an opportune time when M.A.L Pakistan is also celebrating its 20th year of bringing world class Mobil lubricants to customers in Pakistan. A ceremony was held at a local hotel the other day. A large number of high profile dignitaries, prominent industry members and officials of ExxonMobil, Asia Pacific graced the occasion with their presence.

MD AWT Lt Gen Khalid Rabbani (r) congratulated M.A.L Pakistan’s entire team on achieving the significant milestone of signing the agreement with ExxonMobil. M.A.L Pakistan has been a shining star amongst AWT’s group companies.

Teoh Song Ping, Director Sales, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific and Yasser Al-Azzawi FDS Cluster Manager, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific congratulated M.A.L Pakistan on achieving the privileged status of Strategic Alliance Partner of ExxonMobil.

Khawar Jamal, the Chief Executive Officer of M.A.L Pakistan, stated that focus and alignment with ExxonMobil strategic distribution model has resulted in reaching a new phase of partnership between M.A.L Pakistan and ExxonMobil. Entering into a Strategic Alliance Partnership with ExxonMobil is a moment of pride for us as there are only seven such Alliances in the vast distribution network of ExxonMobil lubricants entrusted to blend and manufacture the Mobil lubricant product range. The CEO reiterated that M.A.L Pakistanwill work even harder to ensure that the expectations of all stakeholders are met.

The foundation of this partnership was laid in 1997 as a joint venture between AWT and ExxonMobil Corporation, a global giant in the Oil & Energy sector. The stakeholder’s strategic vision of bringing the world class ExxonMobil lubricants to the Pakistan market has delivered phenomenal results as the company has established itself as the preferred supplier of lubricants especially in the premium quality segment of the market.