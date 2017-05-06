LAHORE - The joint venture of Pakistani and Chinese herbal medicines, techniques and procedures would revolutionise the arena of the herbal curative system and remedy treatments besides capturing a handsome share in the huge international market for herbal medicines.

It was stated by Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Founder President Shah Faisal Afridi during a meeting with PCJCCI President Wang Zihai, PCJCCI Vice President Moazzam Ali Ghurki and Dr Iqbal Qureshi.

Afridi asserted that the herbal and plant medicine is a billion-dollar industry and the world is gradually moving towards organic and herbal medicine. Therefore, the industry provides Pakistan with an opportunity to market its miraculous herbal medicines around the world, he said and observed that China is pioneer in the world of herbal treatments based on research of more than 2,500 years, while Pakistan in its Himalayan range is enriched with naturally growing herbs that are of high value in pharmaceutical industries and their proper utilisation could lead to socio-economic development of the individuals and the country.