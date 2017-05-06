LAHORE - Independent Power Producers (IPPs) after getting assurance from the government have withdrawn the sovereign guarantee encashment demand.

According to sources at Ministry of Water and Power, the Ministry of Water and Power secretary and representatives of IPPs met last week to settle the various issues between the government/power purchaser and the IPPs including the overdue verified and audited amounts due to IPPs under the Power Purchase Agreement.

“The government has shown intention that it will settle the issues with the IPPs. Based on the said assurance, the IPPs wanted to provide all possible support to the government,” the sources added. Accordingly, the source said, as a gesture of goodwill the IPPs have withdrawn the Guarantee Demand without prejudice to their legal and contractual rights which are not waived. The formal withdrawal has been received by PPIB, the sources added.

These IPPs that served the final notices for sovereign guarantee include: the IPPs established under the 1994 power policy - LalPir Power (Rs4.552b), Pakgen Power (Rs7.778b), and Kohinoor Energy (2.306b); and those set up under the 2002 power policy - Liberty Power (Rs5.361b), Nishat Power (Rs4.881b), Attock Gen Ltd (Rs4.449b), Atlas Power (Rs4.555b), Nishat Chunian Power (Rs4.16b), Hubco Narowal (Rs5.024b), Saif Power (Rs1.503b), Sapphire Electric (Rs1.396b), Orient Power (Rs1.18b), and Halmore Power GCL (880m).

According to the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) sources, the government has released a total amount of Rs30 billion to 50 power producers out of overdue amount of Rs444 billion. It is worth noting that only Rs13.440 billion out of total released payment of Rs30 billion have been given to 13 IPPs who called the sovereign guarantee worth Rs48 billion.

The 15 IPPs established under the 1994 power policy were released Rs12.842 billion although their overdue amount is much higher. Three IPPs operating in this category invoked the sovereign guarantee and were paid a cumulative amount of only Rs3.122 billion which gives clear indication that the government is not much serious about avoiding the sovereign default.

The government supplies furnace oil to two major 1994 policy IPPs, Hubco and Kapco, through state-owned Pakistan State Oil Company and bulk of the stress falls on the oil supplier as the government does not pay back the PSO for the oil supplies.

Experts said that the growth in circular debt has come primarily from low recoveries of bills and persistently high transmission and distribution losses all of which have persevered despite tall claims.

This situation is contrary to the highly optimistic progress of the energy sector being touted. This is not the first time that the OMC has faced cash crunch, impending international defaults, exhaustion of credit limits and the threat of cancellation of agreements.