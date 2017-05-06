ICCI asks NBP to offer easy credit scheme for SMEs

ISLAMABAD (INP): Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President ICCI , has called upon the NBP to consider offering an easy credit scheme for SMEs that would help in accelerating the pace of economic growth. He said that SMEs were the backbone of the economy, but due to strict credit criteria of banks, they were facing problems in obtaining credit for business expansion. He stressed that NBP should take the lead and come up with an easy credit facility for SMEs so that they could grow fast and play more effective role in the economic development of the country. He said this while exchanging views with Shahzaib Javed, Head of Corporate and Marketing (North) of NAFA, a subsidiary of NBP. He said that NAFA should come up with some attractive and Sharia compliant investment products for the business community. At the occasion, Shahzaib Javed, Head of Corporate and Marketing (North), NAFA (subsidiary of NBP), briefed the business community about various investment solutions of NAFA investment scheme.

Pakistan produced 11.7mt POL

products last year

ISLAMABAD (APP): Local oil refineries produced 11.7 million ton (mt) petroleum products during the last financial year, official sources in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources said Friday. "Pakistan's crude oil/condensate production stood at 31.65 million barrels, natural gas 1.48 trillion cubic feet and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) during the last year," they told APP. The present POL products' consumption of the country, they informed, was around 24 Million Ton Per Annum (MTPA), while crude/condensate processable by oil refineries was around 3.6 MTPA which was just 15 percent of total country's need and remaining 85 percent requirements were met through import. Answering a question, they said, Pakistan was making concerted efforts to achieve self-reliance in crude oil production as the government had accelerated exploration of indigenous hydrocarbon resources over the last three years.

"Capacity to produce crude oil and its indigenous refining is increasing gradually. Now, the country has started moving on the path of achieving self reliance in the sector. Pakistan's total crude oil production is around 85,000 barrels per day," they said.

Presently, they said, as many as six oil refineries were operating in the country and they had full capacity to refine the product as per needs of the country.

Rs937,765m for water, power projects

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Planning Commission has released Rs937,765.233 million against total allocation of Rs161,816.37 million in annual PSDP 2016-17 for various water and power projects so far. A sum of Rs69,859.400 million was released for power sector against total allocation of Rs130,100 million, while Rs23905.833m was released against total Rs31,716.370m for water projects. An amount of Rs9,676m was released for construction of Diamer Basha dam, Rs30,000 million each for 1,200MW LNG-based power plants Baloki and Haveli Bahadurshah, Rs78.400m for 132KV Pasinzai Grid station with transmission line (Quetta) and Rs60m for 132KV Sub Station at Deep Sea Port Gwadar. Similarly, a sum of Rs1,000 million for Darwat dam, Rs350m for construction of small storage dams, Rs9,115m for Kachi Canal Project (Phase-1), Rs3,000 million for Nai Gaj Dam, Rs500m for Lining of Irrigation Channels (Punjab), Rs1,550m for Remodelling of Warsak Canal, Rs700m for Raising of Mangla dam project and Rs836.370m for re-construction of Shahdi Kour dam.

Jamapunji stock trading competition for university students starts

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Widening its canopy of awareness and knowledge, the Investor Education Department’s Jamapunji campaign has started stock trading competition for the university students in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The participating universities include Fatima Jinnah Women University, SZABIST, Hamdard University, Bahria University, International Islamic University, NUML and University of Lahore Islamabad Campus and ICMAP. The purpose of the competition is to enable the students to comprehend the rudimentary workings of the stock market and to take advantage of quality trading opportunities in the capital markets. This electronic trading competition is designed to provide students with hands on experience of the stock trading where students will trade using live rates fetched from Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited in a simulated environment. Over 450 participants have already signed up for the competition, which will run in May.

The winner of the competition will get a cash prize of Rs100,000, followed by Rs75,000 for the runner-up and Rs50,000 each for third and fourth position holders. This competition has been sponsored by Arif Habib Limited, Elixir Securities Pakistan (Private) Limited and Top Line Securities Limited.

In light of the overwhelming response to the competition, SECP chairman Zafar Hijazi has announced to make it a regular activity throughout the year. Such activities will help in establishing stronger academia-industry linkages wherein research houses of market intermediaries will be collaborating with the universities to develop the skills of students of the partnering universities, handholding the capital market investment journey of potential investors.