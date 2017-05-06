KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained largely in the 'green zone' during the last trading day of the week as shares index gained to make an intraday high of 815 points, closing up 567 points or (1.15PC) at 49,851 levels.

Today's major index movers were UBL (gains 4.61pc), LUCK (3.87pc), HBL (2.18pc), MCB (4.05pc) and ENGRO (2.57pc) as they cumulatively contributed 408 points to the index gain, stated analyst Arhum Ghous.

E&P sector showed downward trajectory as the sector lost value to close 0.6 percent lower than its previous day close. Decline in E&P sector can be attributed to crude oil prices as they declined to trade at its six months low (WTI $45.39/bbl level). POL (slip 1.22pc) and PPL (1.99pc) were the major laggards of the aforementioned sector.

Major contribution to the index came from banking sector as it gained to close (2.38pc) higher. HBL, UBL and MCB were major index movers from the aforementioned sector. Pressure remained in oil stocks on slump in global crude prices. Easing political noise, upbeat data on urea sales for April 2017, record quarter-end corporate earnings in cement and banking stocks played a catalyst role in higher close, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

EPCL was the volume leader for the second consecutive day as more than 37 million shares of the chemical company exchanged hands. While TRG Pak with 17 million traded shares and K-Electric with 14 million shares were in spotlight.

Volumes further improved to 308 million shares versus 288 million shares traded in the previous trading session. While traded value also increased to Rs17.7 billion/$169 million. Total 390 active companies participated in the session, of which 217 closed in green, 152 in red while 21 remained unchanged.