LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs29156.819 million.These schemes were approved in the 69th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over the Punjab P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.