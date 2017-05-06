ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on May 5, 2017 for the combined income groups decreased by 0.04 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 220.01 points against 220.10 points last week, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday. As compared to the corresponding week of the last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 2.66 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 also decreased by 0.02 percent as it went down from 209.15 points in the previous week to 209.11 points in the week under review. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 also decreased by 0.02 percent as it went down from 209.15 points in the previous week to 209.11 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001 to 12,000, Rs12,001 to 18,000, Rs18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs35,000, also decreased by 0.03 percent, 0.04 percent, 0.05 percent and 0.05 percent, respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 11 items registered decrease, while 10 items increased with the remaining 32 items' prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included chicken farm (live), garlic, LPG cylinder (11kg), tomatoes, wheat, sugar, wheat flour, gur, pulse moong (washed), fire wood and kerosene oil.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included potatoes, eggs hen (farm), bananas, match box, onions, lawn, pulse gram (washed), pulse mash (washed), pulse masoor (washed) and red chilly powder. The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice basmati, rice (irri-6), bread, beef, mutton, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered), mustard oil, cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, tea, cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity, charges, gas charges, electric bulb, washing soap, petrol, hi speed diesel, telephone charges and bath soap.