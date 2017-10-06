Standard Chartered signs agreement with Pronet

KARACHI (PR): Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd, the oldest and largest international bank in Pakistan, has signed an agreement with Pronet (Pvt) Ltd., one of the country’s leading systems integrators, to deploy cutting-edge communications solutions from Avaya. Standard Chartered will implement Avaya’s IP telephony solutions nationwide, helping it to boost efficiency deliver superior customer experience and increase profitability.

The wholly owned subsidiary of Standard Chartered has been operating in Pakistan since 1863 and today has more than 90 branches across the country. Standard Chartered Pakistan wanted to consolidate its voice operations infrastructure to improve efficiency and implement latest state of art technology.. After an extensive evaluation process, Standard Chartered decided to work with Pronet to upgrade its existing infrastructure to Avaya solutions, as they demonstrated superior reliability, easier administration and a better end-user experience than competitor solutions.

This solution will help the Bank deploy and maintain one consolidated network, lower recurring expenses and overall costs through a common architecture. The transformation will also ensure scalability and high availability and enhance employee productivity through applications.

“At Standard Chartered Pakistan we are proud of our position as thought leaders in the market, our success has been based on always looking forward, delivering innovative new offerings and embracing technology to achieve our goals. We felt that Avaya fits well in this strategy and we look forward to working with them in the future.” Shazad Dada, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan

“As one of the leading systems integrators in Pakistan, it is a proud occasion for us to collaborate with Avaya to transform communications for Standard Chartered. By choosing Avaya’s robust and state-of-the-art digital technology, Standard Chartered will reduce costs, boost employee productivity, and deliver superior customer experiences.” Mash Khan, Pronet Chairman

ABL organises seminar

ISLAMABAD (PR): As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility, Allied Bank recently organised a seminar on “Transition of Family Business structure into corporate structure” in Islamabad, which was conducted by renowned economist Dr Ishrat Hussain (Ex-Governor SBP).

The objective of the seminar was to sensitize the participants with the opportunities that exist in Pakistan to evolve and grow their family businesses through transition of a family business into corporate structure by the means of financial inclusion, tax payments, and hiring of skilled labor and professionals.

The seminar was attended by the bank’s existing/prospective relationships from different segments of the economy including pharmaceuticals, construction, poultry, flour and ghee mills and steel products, representative of the SBP, members of different associations and trade bodies among others.

The participants applauded Allied Bank’s effort towards spreading awareness on this important subject.

GE, Shirazi Trading

introduce imaging

technologies

LAHORE (PR): GE (NYSE: GE) and Shirazi Trading, distributors of hospital equipment including diagnostic imaging systems, have kicked-off a series of Cardiac CT & MR workshops in Pakistan. Dr Saima Mushtaq, a renowned leader in the field of cardiac imaging from Italy, will facilitate the workshops.

The workshops will offer physicians hands-on experience with GE’s remarkable medical technology, enabling them to gain new insights in the field of cardiac imaging. High definition and low dose imaging diagnostics which help improve cardiovascular patient care will also be covered in the sessions.

HACPL celebrates over 150,000 Civic units sale milestone

LAHORE (PR): Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HAPCL) has announced the cumulative sale of more than 150,000 Honda Civic units in Pakistan.

The main contributor in this achievement is brand’s persistent quality in all its models. All new Honda Civic has set a high benchmark with its innovative features and futuristic design. Honda Civic has been well-accepted by Pakistani customers since the first launch in 1994 in Pakistan.

The latest 10th generation Civic was recently launched in 2016 with a package of innovation, class, technology and design. The all-new Civic 2016 represents one of the most comprehensive and ambitious new-model developments ever undertaken by Honda, requiring an unprecedented commitment of R&D resources and Honda engineering prowess. The result is a perfect marriage of styling, performance and packaging that has continued to build on the model's iconic status.

HACPL has a legacy of providing its customers ground breaking Civic models with many industry first technologies and features. The success of the Civic over the years has led to the organic growth of a passionate and dedicated customers.

Huawei ranks 70 on

Interbrand’s best global brands report

LAHORE (PR): The world's leading brand consulting firm Interbrand has announced its 2017 Best Global Brands Report and confirmed Huawei’s move to number 70 –two spots up from its ranking in 2016. Brand valued at approximately $6.676 billion; Huawei has grown by 14 percent over the past year.

This is the third consecutive year where Huawei has climbed Interbrand’s list, following its debut as the first mainland Chinese brand to be recognized as a Best Global Brand in 2014. As a technology company committed to excellence in research and development, Huawei’s continued recognition in Interbrand’s rankings is testament to its technological leadership and growing global influence.

According to Interbrand, Huawei is accelerating global digital transformations and building a better-connected world by creating enhanced networks. This has contributed to rapid growth of 14 percent in brand value and further highlights the strength of the world-wide company.

Huawei’s brand value continues to increase, largely due to steady performance growth and its breakthrough into the consumer electronics market. In the first half of 2017, Huawei’s smartphone shipments rose to 70.01 million, delivering a year-on-year increase of 20.6 percent – outperforming the industry average. Huawei’s premium flagship HUAWEI P and HUAWEI Mate smartphone series has become increasingly popular around the world, strengthening its influence in high-end markets.