ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr Yusuf Zafar has said that foreign exchange up to Rs90 billion can be saved by planting soybean locally.

While addressing farmers at National Agricultural Research Centre on the occasion of “Farmer’s Field Day on Soybean”, he said that soybean has not attained a respectable position among the oilseed crops despite efforts made by PARC from late seventies through to early nineties. But currently due to its huge import in shape of soybean seed and meal by the poultry industry in the country draining Rs80 billion to Rs90 billion worth of precious foreign exchange out of the country, the need is again increasingly felt to revive and promote this miracle crop in the country, he added.

He said Pakistan imports soybean meal from India, North and South American countries to meet the requirements of poultry, livestock and aquaculture. In 2016-17, Pakistan imported over 1.7 million tons soybean seed and meal (mostly soybean seed) and spent over $800 million and the requirements for soybean are continuously increasing due to increasing population and expanding poultry industry in the country.

Ministry of National Food and Security Federal Secretary Fazal Abbas Maken said soybean seed contains 18 to 22 percent oil and 40 to 42 percent good quality protein. It is the best source of protein in the world and rightly claims the title of the meat that grows on plants. Over 400 products are made from its seed; it is mainly used for flour, oil, margarine, cookies, biscuit, candy, milk, vegetable cheese, lecithin and many other products. He said that the importance of soybean is not only due to its use as an oil seed crop and feed for poultry, livestock and aquaculture, but also as a good source of protein for the human diet and as a bio-fuel.

OUR STAFF REPORTER