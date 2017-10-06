KARACHI:-The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $19,763.2 million on September 29, 2017.The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $13,857.0 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,906.2 million. During the week ending 29th September, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $13,857 million, due to external debt servicing and other official payments.–Staff Reporter