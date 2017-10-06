ISLAMABAD - Standing Committee on Energy has recommended change in the nomenclature of Private Power Infrastructure

Board (PPIB) to Pakistan Power Infrastructure Board keeping in view of the mandate assigned to the board for processing specified public sector and renewal energy projects sanctioned by the federal government.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Bilal Ahmad Virk on Thursday. While reconsidering the Bill, the committee agreed with the suggestion of the Power Division and incorporated a clause in Private Power Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Bill, 2017 through which the nomenclature of Private Power Infrastructure Board would be changed. The committee deferred discussion on "The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2017" till its next meeting in view of clarification sort by the members of the committee from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on certain clauses of the Bill.

The committee asked the Power Division to hold discussion with the members of the committee to clarify the issues. The committee would meet on October 10, 2017 to discuss the Bill. The meeting was attended by MNAs; Malik Ihtebar Khan, Syed Muhammad Saqlain Shah Bukhari, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Ch Khalid Javaid Warraich, Shehryar Afridi, Imran Khattak, Abdul Waseem, Sajid Ahmed, Additional Secretary, Power Division and senior officers of the departments concerned.

APP