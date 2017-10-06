TDAP to assist business community

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is endeavouring to support and assist the business community to help improve the trade sector of the country. TDAP Director General Mian Riaz Ahmad stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 35th Pakistan International Carpet Exhibition 2017 held here on Thursday. The TDAP DG hoped that with the show case of the carpet industry in this exhibition will help improve the performance of the sector at the national and international level. On the occasion, International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Director Ingrid Christensen said, “To develop a sustainable brand for carpets, we need to have skills and awareness about the new trends being opted by the industry. We also need to focus on quality of the product.” She assured PCMEA of the ILO support to develop and enhance their capabilities. It is pertinent to mention here that 72 stalls of 46 companies are on display in the exhibition.

PRGMEA elects Luqman as new SVC

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) North Zone has elected Sheikh Luqman Amin as Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) for the year 2017-18. Those who elected as ZMC (NZ) members include Farooq Meyer, Sohail Afzal, Adnan Azmat, Muhammad Naseer Malik, Waseem Akhtar Khan, Dr Muhammad Ayyaz Uddin and Muhammad Saadat Ullah. While addressing the AGM, the newly-elected SVC vowed to promote the association to new heights. He thanked the members for reposing confidence on him to lead the PRGMEA. Luqman said that it was an honour for him to assume the office of the senior vice chairman for the year 2017-18. He paid tribute to the outgoing central chairman Ijaz Khokhar and vice chairman Jawwad A Chaudhry. He said that the outgoing body in the lead of its chairman and VC had been actively promoting the interests of the garments industry throughout 2016-17. An uninterrupted supply of energy, both electricity and gas, was their top priority throughout their tenure.

Luqman vowed to continue with his efforts for the promotion and protection of the value-added textile industry. His top priority would be uninterrupted energy supply to the apparel sector, resolution of tax related issues, and a favourable environment for the promotion of garment industry in Pakistan especially in Punjab. The association would welcome the enabling environment provided by the government to the industry to inflate it in all diversities so as to avail opportunities under the GSP-Plus status for Pakistan, he added.

The outgoing central chairman Ijaz Khokhar in his address expressed the hope that the new team headed by Luqman would continue the excellent work in the best interest of the entire value-added textile sector.

SBP governor inaugurates helpline to facilitate banking consumers

KARACHI (APP): A dedicated helpline to facilitate banking consumers has been established at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Karachi, having UAN 111-727-273. A SBP statement here on Thursday said that it was aimed at facilitating the banking consumers in resolving their complaint against banks, microfinance banks and development finance institutions. Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Tariq Bajwa inaugurated the helpline on Thursday and advised concerned officers to make the general public aware of the helpline and ensure that the banking consumers are properly facilitated. After the establishment of this dedicated helpline, all calls relating to consumer grievances against banks shall be entertained at this number only which will remain available during working hours of SBP. The banks have been advised to display this helpline number in their branches for convenience of consumers, the SBP statement added.

Industrialists, exporters' issues to be

resolved: Malik

KARACHI (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce and Textiles, Muhammad Pervez Malik has said the problems of the industrialists and exporters would be resolved. In a meeting at the FPCCI here on Thursday, he said the resolution of such problems was among the priorities of the government. The minister said the purpose of his visit was to listen to the problems so that effective steps be undertaken for solving these. He said concrete steps taken by the present govt helped streamline the affairs, improved the country's economy and put Pakistan on the path of progress and development. Pervez Malik said people were with the president of PML-N Nawaz Sharif who as a prime minister had done a lot for the betterment of the country. The president of FPCCI Zubair Khaliq said the present government's measures resulted in improvement of economy and also referred to the mega projects of CPEC. He expressed the determination that reduction in tariff of electricity and gas to the industrial sector would help substantially enhance country's exports.