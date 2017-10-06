Lahore - Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Malik Tahir Javed, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed and Vice President Zeeshan Khalil have urged Pakistan International Airline (PIA) to start maximum direct flights between Lahore and Guangzhou to gain huge economic paybacks.

“Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should take personal interest into the matter and direct the authorities concerned to draw a plan for establishment of direct flights between Lahore and Guangzhou that would help enhancing and balancing the trade between the two countries,” they said.

In a statement on Thursday, the LCCI office-bearers said that though a private airline is operating twice a week for Guangzhou but it is not enough to cater to the needs of businessmen. They said that direct air links between Lahore and Guangzhou by the national flag carrier will give immense benefits to both Pakistan and China. They said that Guangzhou is one of the most important cities of China which has huge trade, investment and joint venture opportunities for the Pakistani businessmen. They said that direct air links between the two economic hubs of Pakistan and China will also help balancing the trade.

“The air transport industry has a substantial economic impact, both through its own activities and as an enabler of other industries. Its contribution includes direct, indirect and induced impacts, which are related to the total revenues of the air transport industry. Air transport is essential for global businesses as well as well for tourism that is one of the major foreign exchange providers across the world. Air transport is a highly efficient use of resources and infrastructure. The air transport industry in Europe and North America make the greatest contribution to GDP when comparing to other regions”, they added.

They said that over 75 percent of businesses around the globe prefer air services to serve the international market. They said that air transport between Lahore and Guangzhou will help Pakistani entrepreneurs to meet clients in shortest time and to promote their products.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Guangzhou is financial and industrial centre of China while special economic zones have added to its importance. They said that with the introduction of advanced technology and the upgrade of light textiles, food, medicine, building materials and other traditional industries, many new industries and high-tech industries represented by electronic communications, electrical appliances, fine chemical industries and petrochemical products are developing rapidly. They said that these industries have opportunities of joint ventures at vast scale for Pakistani businessmen.

Our staff reporter