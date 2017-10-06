PR ISLAMABAD - The US-Pakistan Centers for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E) organized its 3rd National Stakeholders Meeting on Energy in Islamabad. The consultative meeting was attended by over 80 participants including senior officials from the government of Pakistan, Higher Education Commission (HEC), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), industry and the academia. Led by Arizona State University (ASU), the primary objectives of this session were to share the curriculum, ongoing research in the field of energy, and provide a platform to discuss strategies forenergy institutions and universities to enhance cooperation and help address Pakistan’s energy needs. The 22 poster presentations helped industrialists to understand the research work being undertaken by engineering faculty and their students. The key stakeholders also provided their technical feedback on the research projects that will eventually be commercialized.

“There is a disconnect between the private sector and universities—for this reason Pakistan hasn’t been able to overcome its energy crisis. I believe that this remarkable partnership between ASU, NUST, and UET supported by USAID is a great opportunity to help solve Pakistan’s energy concerns and respond to market needs for research and skilled graduates in the energy sector,” said an energy entrepreneur during the stakeholder feedback session.

The USPCAS-E program is a partnership between NUST, UET Peshawar, and ASU focusing on applied research projects relevant to Pakistan’s energy needs. The USPCAS-E has multiple goals including curriculum development, research, establishment of new laboratories, and visitor programs to the U.S. Under the umbrella of the HEC and guidance from ASU, the centers at both NUST and UET are expected to become Pakistan’s premier sustainable energy research centers and think tank. As an immediate result, at least 500 skilled graduates equipped with hands on experience of latest technologies will enter Pakistan’s energy sector.

This initiative is part of USAID’s larger $ 127 million investment that will harness applied research to find innovative and practical solution for Pakistan’s energy and water challenges.