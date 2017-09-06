PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has asked the finance secretary to prepare a comprehensive case of the dues and genuine claims that he would advocate at the CCI to get the province’s claims on net hydel profit as per AGN Qazi formula.

“I would also fight the case of the province to get all the claims of the province due to be cleared by the federal government,” he expressed these remarks while presiding over a high-level meeting on net hydel profit. During the meeting, the agreement concluded with the Wapda for the methodology for the clearance of net hydel profit, the purchase of power of the four hydro power stations, the exact figures of the power generation and the claim of the province on excise etc.

The secretary finance briefed the chief minister about the claims and the dues outstanding against the Wapda and the federal government. The principal secretary to the chief minister and other administrative secretaries also attended the meeting.

Khattak directed to gather the exact outstanding claims of the province to yet to be cleared by different federal entities. The AGN Qazi formula has already established the course which was also decided by the Supreme Court. Now the CCI forum is to direct the Nepra for the fixation of rates. He directed the secretary to prepare the case of the province. He has made up his mind to fight it out to the hilt at the proper forum to get the provincial rights. “I will also convince the relevant quarters for the fixation of hydel power rates, expedite the recovery and would remove the flaws in the system making sure the smooth flow of resources from centre to the province,” he added.