Businesses shortlisted for Shell innovation prize

KARACHI (PR): Three entrepreneurs from Pakistan have been shortlisted for Shell LiveWIRE ‘Top Ten Innovators’, a global competition which highlights and rewards LiveWIRE businesses that demonstrate excellence in innovation.

‘Top Ten Innovators’ is a worldwide competition open to the alumni of Shell LiveWIRE, a Royal Dutch Shell Social Investment Programme, operating in 15 countries, which enables young people to start their own business and create employment. A public vote, of the shortlisted businesses, is taking place between the 1st – 8th September, with the results helping to determine the winners. The top ten will be announced in November during Global Entrepreneurship Week, 13th-19thNovember.

Joanna Cochrane, VP Social Performance at Shell said “Shell LiveWIRE is very important to Shell, because when we help local entrepreneurs to set up businesses, they create long term sources of income for communities, they create jobs and they help to find innovative solutions to social and economic problems.”

Our Pakistani entrepreneurs have the opportunity to win a top prize of $15,000, three runner-up prizes of $10,000 or seven merit awards of $5,000. The programme aims to create role models for other young entrepreneurs, and demonstrate that introducing innovation supports growth and job creation.

JS Bank and Zameen.com join hands

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank Limited and Zameen.com have signed a MoU to offer Zameen.com customers mortgage finance facility. This partnership shall enable JS Bank & Zameen.com customers in the buying, construction and renovation of their properties across Pakistan. Furthermore, millions of overseas Pakistanis searching for properties on the Zameen.com property portal will also be able to benefit from this partnership. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the JS Bank Private Banking office.

Basir Shamsie, Deputy CEO JS Bank, stated “This strategic alliance between JS Bank and Zameen.com shows our commitment towards facilitating Pakistanis in purchasing their dream homes at affordable rates and at their convenience.”

Ahmad Bhatti, Country Head of Sales Zameen.com, said, “Over 4 million customers every month visit the Zameen.com portal for innovative solutions to their home buying and renovation needs. Addition of mortgage finance facility by JS Bank to Zameen.com’s fast growing Home Partner Program offers a win-win solution for all in the real estate and associated industries.”

Huawei unveils Kirin 970 at IFA 2017

LAHORE (PR): At IFA 2017, Huawei Consumer Business Group unveiled a new era in smartphone innovation. As part of CEO Richard Yu’s keynote address, he revealed Huawei’s vision for the future of artificial intelligence with the launch of the Kirin 970. By combining the power of the cloud with the speed and responsiveness of native AI processing, Huawei is bringing AI experiences to life and changing the way we interact with our devices.

“As we look to the future of smartphones, we’re at the threshold of an exciting new era,” said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group. “Mobile AI = On-Device AI + Cloud AI. Huawei is committed to developing smart devices into intelligent devices by building end-to-end capabilities that support coordinated development of chips, devices, and the cloud. The ultimate goal is to provide a significantly better user experience. The Kirin 970 is the first in a series of new advances that will bring powerful AI features to our devices and take them beyond the competition.”

Telenor set to galvanise agri growth in GB

ISLAMABAD (PR): Expanding its digital footprint to the far-flung and underserved areas of the country, Pakistan’s premier telecom and digital services provider, Telenor Pakistan has launched its mobile agriculture advisory service ‘Khushaal Zamindaar’ in Gilgit – Baltistan. Launched in collaboration with Market Development Facility (MDF), the innovative service will provide localized and customized advisory services to facilitate local farmers in increasing their agricultural yield. The launch event was held in a local hotel in the provincial capital, Gilgit.

‘Khushaal Zamindaar’ is Telenor Pakistan’s innovative and industry-first initiative, initially launched in Punjab to help small scale farmers into adopting modern and best practices in agriculture. It provides localized, contextualized and customized information including weather forecasts, timely agronomic & livestock advisory through SMS and robo calls to help increase crop yield, reduce post-harvest losses, safeguard nutrition and better manage adverse climatic effects and natural resources.

Currently, more than 04 million small scale farmers subscribe to this free of cost service covering a range of cash crops, fruits and vegetables, fodders and livestock and 20 percent of them are women farmers.

The mobile agriculture service in Gilgit – Baltistan will provide location based weather forecast and information about value chains like apricots, apple, potato and other crops cultivated in the region. The service shall also benefit the farmers who rear livestock, potentially transforming the domestic use to commercial benefits in the long run.

Speaking at the event, Head of Mobile Agriculture, Telenor Pakistan, Habib Saqib said: “Telenor Pakistan is bringing its innovative mobile agriculture solution to Gilgit – Baltistan to supplement the socio – economic progress of the region. Khushaal Zamindaar will enable and empower the local farmers to make calculated and informed decisions to increase their agricultural yield. They will also be able to adopt best practices used around the world to get better yields in terms of quality and quantity. The initiative comes in line with Telenor Pakistan’s commitment to empower the societies and we believe that true empowerment comes with financial liberty. We will continue to contribute to the socio – economic progress and wellbeing of the region.”

Scholarship distribution for NED students

KARACHI (PR): Fifth NED scholarship awarding ceremony under Pak Suzuki CSR Programme was held at NED University of Engineering & Technology. Masafumi Harano, MD & CEO Pak Suzuki, awarded total 26 scholarships on need cum merit basis.

Dr Kamran appointed as dean of MGSHSS

LAHORE (PR): Dr Kamran Asdar Ali has been appointed as the dean of Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences (MGSHSS) at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Dr Ali is a professor of Anthropology, Middle East Studies and Asian Studies at the University of Texas, Austin. He has previously taught at the University of Rochester (NY), has been a member of the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton (1998-99), ISIM, University of Leiden (2005) and a fellow at the Institute for Advanced Study Berlin (2010-2011).

He has conducted field research in Mexico, Egypt and in Pakistan on issues pertaining to health and gender, ethnicity, class politics, sexuality and popular culture.

Commenting on the addition of the new dynamic leadership, Prof Dr S. Sohail H Naqvi, Vice Chancellor, LUMS, said, “Being a Professor of Sociology at the University of Texas at Austin and President of the American Institute of Pakistan Studies, Professor Kamran Asdar Ali brings a wealth of experience to LUMS that will serve to build on the excellence achieved at the Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences, taking it to new heights.”

ICAP, PBC ink MoU

KARACHI (PR): A memorandum of understanding was signed recently between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and The Pakistan Business Council. Nadeem Yousuf Adil, President ICAP, and Muhammad Ali Tabba, Chairman PBC, were the signatories.

The collaboration will result in arrangement of Joint Economic Forum, which will serve as a think tank for socio economic development of Pakistan.