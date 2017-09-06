KARACHI - Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan has joined PIA as its Chief Executive Officer, a spokesman of the national flag carrier said here on Tuesday.

He stated that Cyan is the first CEO after PIACL's conversion into Public Limited Company in December 2016.

It was pointed out that he brings with him a vast experience of more than 26 years in public sector management, service reforms, project planning and economic development programs. He is a professional technocrat with experience of working in various capacities with Government of Pakistan. Dr. Musharraf Rasool holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Georgia State University after completing his Masters in Development Management from University College London.

His doctoral studies in Economics focused on pricing, consumer behavior, taxation, investment in public assets, quantitative methods and analytical tools for efficiency and effectiveness.

Earlier, during start of his professional career, he stood first in the exam for Civil Service of Pakistan and awarded the prestigious Gold Medals in management courses in the Civil Service Academy.