SBP revises outward/inward cash

carrying limits for int’l travellers

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): SBP has revised the per person per visit outward/inward cash carrying limits of Pakistan currency notes. The outward/inward cash carrying limits for countries (other than India) have been enhanced to Rs 10,000 and in case of India, the limits have been enhanced to Rs 3,000. The above-mentioned cash carrying limits are meant, interalia, for meeting immediate expenses of international travelers on their return to Pakistan. Earlier, any person could take out from Pakistan to any country (other than India), up to Rs 3,000 per visit whereas for India this limit was Rs 500. Similarly, any person could bring into Pakistan up to Rs 3,000 per visit from any country (other than India) and Rs 500 from India. The above revision has been undertaken to facilitate the travelers and considering increase in the cost of goods and services with the passage of time. The above enhancements in the limits of taking out/bringing in currency notes would cater to genuine needs of international travelers.

SCCI election result announced

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): During the ongoing process of annual elections of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the session 2017-18, the candidates including a female on all the ten seats of executive committee have been elected unopposed. According to SCCI spokesman, following a decision of the SCCI’s election commission, all the candidates were elected unopposed. The election committee members include Bashir Ahmed Durrani Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and Muhammad Ishaq. The successful candidates for corporate group, who belong to Businessman Group, include Zahidullah Shinwari, Haris Mufti, Arshad Siddiqui, and Minhaj-ud-Din. Similarly, for the associate group, the successful candidates include Malik Niaz, Javid Akhtar, Akbar Sheraz and Sohail Javid, while on special seat of female Shabnam Munir and on the association of trade and industry Bannu seat Muhammad Ashfaq came as unopposed because no one submitted nomination papers against them. It was announced that the election for president, SVP and VP of the SCCI would be held on Sept 16.

CAP to elect new chairman on 13th

LAHORE (StaffReporter): The Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) will be electing its new chairman and other office bearers on September 13, 2017 for the term of 2017-18. Earlier, all the candidates for 10 corporate class seats and 5 associate class seats for the executive committee were declared unopposed by the CAP Election Commission through a notification issued on August 30, 2017. Those who were elected as corporate class seats included Sardar Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Engr. Kamal Nasir Khan, Engr Syed Ashfaq Hussain, Engr MS Asad Mukhtar, Engr Ahmad Ghazal Usmani, Naeemuddin A Siddqui, Ch Muhammad Habib Kanwal, Engr Arshad Dad, Azharul Hassan and Faisal Mehmood. While those who were elected for associate class seats included Asadullah Khan, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Shafiq, Malik Muhammad Kaleem Ullah and Naeem Akhtar. The sitting CAP Chairman Engr Sikandar Hayat Khattak, senior vice chairman, vice chairmen, executive committee members and officials of CAP secretariat congratulated all the elected executive committee members.

Rs75m Certification Incentive

Programme approved

FAISALABAD (APP): Ministry of Science and Technology Additional Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf on Tuesday said the government has approved Certification Incentive Programme (CIP) worth Rs75 million. Under the project, financial assistance will be given to the SME sector to get certification for export purposes during the next three years, he said while addressing an awareness session on CIP at All Pakistan Bed sheets and Upholstery Association (APBUMA). The function was also addressed by Senior Vice Chairman Bilal Jameel, Secretary General Tajud Din Mansha, Project Manager Saheen Raja, Imran Mehmood, Arif Ehsan Malik, Farooq Khan, Muhammad Amaar Saeed, Mian Azhar Majeed and Zafar Iqbal Sarwar. The project manager told the meeting that there were more than 2.3 million SMEs. These units have potential to contribute to the national export, but due to financial constraints they were handicapped to get costly certification, which was a mandatory for all importing countries.

He said that under the project, the ministry would provide financial assistance from Rs1,00,000 to Rs4,00,000. Later, Mian Azhar Majeed Sheikh presented a APBUMA shield to the additional secretary.