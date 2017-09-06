LAHORE - Pakistan consumer confidence decreased four points from the fourth quarter of 2016 but maintained above the optimism baseline at a score of 102.

The Nielsen Global Survey of Consumer Confidence and Spending Intentions findings indicated that the outlook for jobs declined from 51 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 47 percent, while favourable perceptions about personal finances declined one percentage point to 64 percent in the second quarter of 2017. Respondents, who were confident about immediate-spending intentions, were increased by two percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2016 to 46 percent.

Job security remains to be the main concern at 32 percent. The percentage of respondents who cited parents’ welfare and happiness as a leading concern increased four percentage points to 26 percent. In addition, work/life balance (22pc) and children’s education/welfare (19pc) are also at the top of the list of their concerns.

“The recent flurry on the political horizon which led to uncertainties has taken its toll on consumer confidence in the country. We are also witnessing a dip in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as a result to this,” said Nielsen Pakistan Managing Director Quratulain Ibrahim. “The slowdown of FMCG retail performance based on our retail audit data in the second quarter further support the state of consumer sentiment. Some consumers are still cautious as many continue to put their extra cash into savings and investments. However, the outlook is not entirely bleak, as there is a segment of consumers who indicated that they intend to spend more on new clothing and other discretionary expenses.”

Established in 2005, the Nielsen Consumer Confidence Index is fielded quarterly in 63 countries to measure the perceptions of local job prospects, personal finances, immediate spending intentions and related economic issues of real consumers around the world. Consumer confidence levels above and below a baseline of 100 indicate degrees of optimism and pessimism, respectively.

Africa/Middle East saw the greatest change globally, with the region’s consumer confidence index rising five points to a score of 88. Regionally, all confidence indicators improved in the second quarter of 2017. More than half of respondents (53pc) were confident that personal finances would be good or excellent in the next 12 months, which represents a six-percentage-point increase from the fourth quarter of 2016. Spending intentions increased two percentage points to 33 percent. 37 percent of respondents expected favourable prospects for jobs in the coming year, up from 34 pecent in the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting a positive outlook.

Three out of five Africa/Middle East markets showed consumer confidence gains. Saudi Arabia (98) posted a consumer confidence increase of four points. Conversely, consumer confidence fell sharply in Morocco (77), declining eight points in the second quarter of 2017. In the Africa/Middle East region, countries that posted scores at or above the optimism baseline of 100 include United Arab Emirates (110) and Pakistan (102).