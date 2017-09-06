ISLAMABAD - Taking notice of the decline in the investment in agriculture sector after the devolution of the sector to provinces, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to ensure allocation of greater resources in the sector by taking the provincial governments in loop.

He expressed these views during the briefing on agriculture sector given to him by the Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan on Tuesday. The prime minister directed the minister to bring the matter of decline in investment in the sector at the platform of Council of Common Interest (CCI) so that the provincial governments should be taken into loop to enhance capital inflow in the sector for the collective good of the nation.

While giving the overall outlook of the sector, Bosan informed the prime minister about the achievements of the ministry and challenges faced by the agriculture sector. The prime minister was briefed that presently the agriculture sector is contributing 19.5 percent to the GDP of the country and around 42 percent labour force is employed in the sector.

Agriculture in the country provides 57.5 percent share in the total exports and growth rate of the sector remained 3.46 percent in FY 2016-17. The prime minister stated that agriculture being the mainstay of the economy, the government aims at sustainable growth of the sector. He directed the ministry to work on a policy framework for putting in place optimal methods for ensuring food security in the country. “Small farmers should be the focus of our agriculture policy so as to provide maximum facilitation,” the prime minister said.