Chinese Company Mingyuan Holdings Group Co limited has offered to install an oil refinery near Karachi in Sindh with the investment of $2billion.

The refinery estimated to refine over 10 million tonnes of oil annually to set the commodity in the local and international markets. The delegation of the Chinese Company led by Chairman Ji Hong Shui presented offer during meeting with Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Ms Naheed Memon here on Friday.

During the meeting issue of establishing the refinery in the area near to Port Qasim Karachi or Dhabeji, Gharo, Nooriabad, Thatta or Kotri came under discussion.

The company also discussed to establish the industries relevant to the oil refinery in the area adjacent to it.

Talking to the delegation, chairperson SBI Ms Naheed Memon appreciated their offer and assured full cooperation to the Chinese company on behalf of Sindh Government.

She called upon the members of the Chinese delegation to present their suggestions with regard to their required facilities like electricity, water and gas so as to take necessary action.

The members of the Chinese delegation decided to present their detailed suggestions in the next meeting with the chairperson SBI.