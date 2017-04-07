LAHORE - NLC Dry Ports & Border Terminals Director Brigadier (retired) Nadeem Iqbal Raja has said that system of consignments checking and scanning at ports is being upgraded that would give substantial relief to the business community.

While talking to LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, he said that technological advancement would certainly bring betterment in all affairs. He said that storage facilities are also being upgraded. He said that suggestions of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry are valuable for the department.

Earlier, the LCCI senior vice president said that the NLC should extend the benefit of oil price reduction in the international market through cut in its fares.

He said that due to high weigh charges, businessmen are working with other companies while NLC storage rates are also high that must be brought down.

Jawa suggested that there must be different rates for the consignments lying in sheds, open area and containers. He said that a list has already been compiled of the goods that are scanned already but concerned authorities scan all goods that is wastage of time and add to the cost of doing business. He said that already scanned goods should not be scanned again. He also demanded of the NLC to bring down its scanning fee.