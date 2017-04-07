PPL-funded Virtual University campus inaugurated in Sui

SUI (PR): “The only sustainable way of improving livelihoods and well-being of underserved communities in the country is by providing them access to quality education. We at Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) are proud to establish a higher education facility for the benefit of our stakeholder local communities,” said MD & CEO Syed Wamiq Bokhari at the inauguration of the Virtual University (VU) campus in Sui, Dera Bugti presided over by Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti.

With an input of about Rs20 million by the company plus a commitment to fund operational costs, the VU campus is equipped with an advanced computer lab comprising 32 systems and an 8-MB fiber optic value-added network to provide online courses leading to a bachelors, masters and doctorate in a host of disciplines, including information technology, management and liberal arts.

VU will be managed by Taaleem Foundation, a local civil society organization working in the education sector.

Bokhari also announced 100 scholarships for students of Balochistan Public School (BPS) during his visit to Sui. The scholarships, the annual cost of which is Rs2.3 million, will enable 10 deserving girls and boys each from grade 1 up to 10 to study free of cost.

Bestway Cement sponsors Everest mountaineer

LAHORE (PR): Mount Everest climbing has proved to be a benchmark of mountaineering achievement. The mountain receives around 1,000 summit attempts every year, but very few can successfully complete the expedition. Bestway Cement Limited, the largest cement manufacturer of Pakistan, has sponsored an ambitious mountaineer, a medical doctor by profession, Lt Col (Retd) Dr Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, to embark upon an expedition to the Mount Everest with a team of trekkers.

Bhatti, a dweller of low lands, is however the first Pakistani from Punjab set to climb the highest mountain of the world. He has been trained in National School of Mountaineering (ENSA), France and has successfully climbed up to 8,000 meters high peaks. He is a recipient of president’s medal for pride of performance and Tamgha-e-Basalat.

‘Best Emerging Bank in Islamic Finance’ award for Allied Bank

LAHORE (PR): The COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) organised 5th Global Forum on Islamic Finance (GFIF) at Pearl Continental. ABL Islamic Banking was awarded the "Best Emerging Bank in Islamic Finance". The award was presented by Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, finance minister of Punjab. She was accompanied by Riaz Riazuddin, deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, among others. The prestigious award was received by Muhammad Idrees, chief of Islamic Banking Group, Allied Bank.

The Allied Bank Limited Islamic Banking Group is committed to long-term promotion of Islamic Banking across Pakistan and expects to play a key role in its growth being an active participant in this rising area. Bank aims to provide financial solutions and services within the paradigm of Shariah credentials to its clients, in general, and the faith sensitive masses in particular.

Allied Bank Limited, Islamic Banking Group is currently operating in 34 cities across the country with 77-branch network aiming to open many new branches in the year 2017.

Asia Insurance Company AGM on 29th

LAHORE (PR): The 36th Annual General Meeting “AGM” of the members of the Asia Insurance Company Limited will be held at 19 C/D, Block L, Gulberg III, Lahore on April 29 to confirm the minutes of Annual General Meeting held on April 30, 2016; receive, consider, and adopt the Audited Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2016 together with Directors’ and Auditors’ report thereon; appoint auditors of the Company and fix their remuneration for the year ending December 31 and consider any other business of the Company with the permission of the chair.

Khushab, Sheikhupura top list of winners at CMA

Islamabad (PR): The Citi – PPAF Micro entrepreneurship Awards (CMA), delivered in partnership by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and the Citi Foundation, has named two national winners.

Muhammad Bashir and Zakiya Bibi took out microfinance loans from Soon Valley Development Programme and Rural Community Development Society respectively, two responsible finance providers, which led to their inclusion in the awards.

Winner of the National CMA Micro entrepreneurship Award - Male, Muhammad Bashir developed a scrap sales and collection business. Bashir has seen demand for his business grow and is currently operating in Khushab, Punjab with aspirations to grow. Based in a small remote community, Bashir contributes to the local economy and employs 28 people. Zakiya Bibi from Sheikhupura, Punjab manufactures rubber auto spare parts. Her business employs about 16 staff and has established a predominantly local supply chain.

Millat Tractors to launch Sri Lankan products in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): Millat Tractors Limited has formally joined hands with IFS Research and Development Sri Lanka as business partners to launch their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services and products in Pakistan.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Millat Group Office in Lahore on April 3, 2017. Chief Executive, Millat Tractors Limited, S M Irfan Aqueel and Country Director Pakistan, IFS Research & Development Pvt Limited, Poorna Bandara signed the partnership agreement on behalf of their companies.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman of Millat Group, directors of Millat Group along with the chief executives of the group companies.

IFS has been recognized by Gartner for the 4th consecutive year as a global leader in mid-market ERP and with the release of Application 9, Gartner has rated IFS as the number 1 in terms of adopting modern technology. IFS ERP provides analytics and decision supporting tools for increased visibility and intelligent decision making.

Orientm McCann is now MCB strategic partner

LAHORE (PR): Orientm McCann Pakistan has been appointed by MCB Bank as their creative and strategic partner.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony, Syed Fuad Mehdi, divisional head of Corporate Communications and Marketing, MCB Bank, said that in this day and age it was imperative for an organisation of MCB Bank’s magnitude to partner with organisations which not only have a thorough understanding of their business, but also the agility required to stay abreast of the latest developments on the creative and media landscape and ever-evolving business needs. The CEO of Orientm McCann Pakistan, Mansoor Karim, remarked that his advertising agency had the infrastructure, acumen and experience necessary to serve MCB Bank, one of the largest, most innovative and best banks in Pakistan.

He added that this partnership was a badge of honour for Orientm McCann Pakistan.

Dawlance’s mirror glass door invertor refrigerator launched

LAHORE (PR): Dawlance, Pakistan’s number one home appliances manufacturer, has launched its innovative Glass Door Invertor Refrigerator. This first-of-its-kind refrigerator amalgamates aesthetics with state-of-the-art technology to provide relief to consumers battling rising energy costs in Pakistan by using up to 40% less energy than traditional refrigerators.

This new invertor refrigerator range is a testament to Dawlance’s aim to produce energy saving solutions that are also aesthetically superior.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Hasan Jamil, GM Marketing – Dawlance, said: “Dawlance has always demonstrated reliability in all its functions. As a leading home appliances company in Pakistan, we aim to be reliable and save energy resources of the country. Thus, we keep innovating in energy saving appliances. We understand the needs of consumers and combine our product’s technological prowess with aesthetics as per the demands of modern day living.”

UOL awards gold medals, degrees to 4,824 graduates

LAHORE (PR): Degrees, gold medals and awards were conferred upon 4,824 graduates at the 7th UOL Convocation at the Main Campus of the University of Lahore on Thursday. The ceremony was marked with deep appreciation from teachers, parents and friends, high motivation by Awais Raoof, chairman of the BOG-UOL; MA Raoof, patron-IET; Dr MH Qazi, VC-UOL and Brig Ajaib, member-BOG.

Total 4824 graduates from 11 faculties and 40 departments were awarded degrees. As man as 123 Gold Medals Awards for Exceptional Academic Excellence and prizes were given to toppers this year.

UOL BOG Chairman Awais Raoof welcomed the guests and congratulated the graduates and their parents. He said that UOL had started its journey of knowledge in 1999 and today it had made a name for itself because of its groundbreaking research and quality education. He said it was quite challenging to transform UOL into a general category university but now this had been done and “we are working towards internalisation for which a setup in Sudan and Uganda has already been initiated”.

Royal Palm hosts Rose Show 2017

LAHORE (PR): Royal Palm Golf & Country Club organised Annual Rose Show 2017. The opening ceremony was held in partially cloudy weather and inaugurated by Chief Guest Lt. Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool (former governor of Punjab).

A painting competition was also organised for the disabled children of various NGOs working under the umbrella of the Punjab Welfare Trust for the Disabled and Rising Sun Institute. The show is attraction for nature lovers and is showcasing 80 different varieties of roses. It is a four day event and will continue till Sunday. There are other fun filled activities for visitors to enjoy blooming spring season. Royal Palm management feels honoured in hosting such events to create entertainment for its members and Lahorites and considers a moral obligation to invite the underprivileged to its various CSR activities.