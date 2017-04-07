KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $21,550.5m on March 31, 2017. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $16,466.1m, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,084.4m, thus total liquid foreign reserves reached at $21,550.5m. During the week ending March 31, 2017, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $264m to $16,466 million. The decrease is mainly attributed to external debt servicing and other official payments.