ISLAMABAD - The Businessmen Panel of the FPCCI has demanded the resignation of FPCCI President Zubair Tufail, saying he has lost moral authority to represent business community.

Now, President of the FPCCI cannot represent Pakistan at international forums due to criminal charges of tax theft framed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), it said. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Businessmen Panel Punjab Chairman Anjum Nisar and other leaders including Sheikh Aslam, Ahmed Jawad, Mian Usman and Khawaja Shahzeb Akram said that UBG leaders cheated the nation and business community by supporting a person with criminal record to become FPCCI president.

“SM Muneer should be asked as to why he deceived the business community of the country as he knew about the criminal charges of tax evasion worth tens of millions against Tufail well before the annual elections of the apex chamber,” they questioned. This is a case of mass deception by the leadership of UBG which has not only spoiled the image of FPCCI but also damaged the confidence of local and international investors, they said.

The business leaders said that how can a person facing criminal cases of serious nature and a possible jail term can represent business community inside the country and stand for Pakistan on international forums. They said that Tufail will be unable to fight for the rights of the business community and hold meetings with government officials as his first preference would be to resolve personal issues to avoid sentence.

The incumbent president should resign and give charge to the FPCCI senior vice president while the new cabinet should look into the matter and tack action against SM Muneer and other leaders of the UBG, they demanded.