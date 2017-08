PR LAHORE - Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has selected Dr Qaiser Rafique as regional chairman of Standing Committee Planning and Development.

On the occasion, FPCCI Vice President Manzoorul Haq instructed Dr Qaiser to select members of its committe. Manzoor highlighted that the selected members should be associated with chambers and associations and have experience in their relevant fields so that they can play positive role in the committee.