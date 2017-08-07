KARACHI - An increase is being witnessed in gold purchase across the country, as people have bought gold worth Rs47 billion in last three months. According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), an eight percent rise in obtaining gold was observed in the second quarter of the year. People bought gold jewelry worth Rs28.64 billion, and gold bricks and coins worth more than Rs18.66 billion in three months. Gold of Rs42.82 billion was purchased in the first quarter of the year.