HYDERABAD - The Sub-Committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on SITE has expressed concern over lack of facilities in SITE Hyderabad causing hardship to fulfil production demand of industries particularly for export oriented industries.

It was observed in the meeting of HCCI Sub-Committee on Sindh Industrial Treading Estate (SITE) which met late Saturday evening under the chair of Mazharul Haq Chaudhry.

Chaudhry informed that SITE was established in 1952 but the authorities concerned are supplying sub standard water in the area which also failed to fulfil the requirements of the industries. Similarly, the filter plant has been established but the area people are unable to avail the facility of filter water because of non-functioning of the plant, he added.

He alleged that due to negligence of the Estate Engineer of SITE, the encroachment in the area is increasing and due to non de-silting of main drain line of the city, the area people suffering great inconvenience due to increasing pollution.

He said that the industrialists had deposited Rs4.5 billion with Sindh Industrial Treading Estate (SITE) for acquiring industrial plots in SITE Phase-II announced by Sindh government at 300 acres land, but the authority concerned had still not made any allotment which causing sense of deprivation among the industrialists. The timely establishment of industries in SITE Phase-II would not only ensure the industrial growth in Hyderabad but also overcome the issue of unemployment, he said.

He demanded the appointment of a secretary level officer for SITE Hyderabad instead of Estate Engineer and allotment of plots to industrialists in SITE Phase-II with immediate effect. He also demanded the new sewerage system in SITE Hyderabad in order to avert pollution.

Mazharul Haq Siddiqui also criticised the alleged injustices being done by Sindh Environmental Protection Agency by sealing the industries and imposing fine upon the industrialists on the charge of violation of Environmental Protection Act adding that the closure of industries could cause the issue of unemployment of thousands of workers.

He said that the industrialists alone could not establish water treatment plants therefore the Sindh government should establish the plant in order to overcome the issue of pollution. He also demanded the construction of roads in SITE Hyderabad as well as the maintenance of technical institutes of the area.