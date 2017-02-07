Telenor nominated for global awards

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan has been nominated for the prestigious GSMA Global Mobile Awards – 2017 (a.k.a GLOMO 2017) for the fifth consecutive year. The nominations are for two categories: “Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs” and “Best Mobile Payment Solution” for Easypaisa.

The GSMA Global Mobile Awards are commonly dubbed as the “Oscars” of the Mobile and Telecommunication industry. In 2014, Telenor Pakistan’s Mobile Financial Service “Easypaisa” won two GSMA awards for “Best NFC/Mobile money product or service” and “Best Mobile Product or service for women in emerging markets”. In 2013 and 2015 Easypaisa was also nominated at the awards.

Digital Birth Registration: Nominated for Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs

“Digital Birth Registration” (DBR) is Telenor Pakistan’s flagship sustainability project in collaboration with UNICEF and has been designed to augment the birth registration rate in Pakistan, which happens to be one of the lowest in the world. In 2015, Digital Birth Registration (DBR) was piloted in 3 remote Union Councils (villages) in Pakistan including Union Council Kaliana, District Pakpattan in Punjab and Union Councils Gharo & Dhabajee, District Thatta in Sindh. After the successful conclusion of the pilot in 2016 and promising results achieved, both the provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh have decided to scale up the services in more than 800 Union Councils in 9 priority districts of the country.

LUMS hosts annual

career fair

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) held its 8th Annual Career Fair on February 6. The purpose of this annual event is to provide LUMS students and the participating companies a common platform where they can interact with each other.

LUMS has been successfully hosting the career fair every year to provide students an opportunity to find various career directions with exciting job opportunities and get to know the requirements of the industry. The recruiting companies also get the chance to identify their ideal candidates.

This year more than 90 leading companies from multiple industries such as FMGC, engineering, education, financial institutions, information and technology and development participated in the LUMS Annual Career Fair 2017.

Commenting on the relevance of the event, LUMS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr S Sohail H Naqvi said, “LUMS is proud to host its annual Career Fair 2017, which brings local businesses and future employees together. Such events create opportunities for students/graduates to understand the requirements of the job market so that they can prepare themselves accordingly. This will not only support students to pursue their ideal careers but will also boost our economy by lowering an existing mismatch in the employment market.”

This event was a mutually beneficial affair, both for the graduates and the employing organisations. The representative of the companies provided the students career advice and shared the requirements of the job market. Every organisation had its own recruiter’s booth where they conducted on-spot screening interviews and collected resumes of students and graduates who visited the fair.

Excelerate to install 2nd FSRU at Port Qasim

KARACHI (PR): After negotiations with the consortium of Engro, Fatima and Shell (“the Consortium”) over the last few months, Excelerate Energy (“Excelerate”) is prepared to help the consortium deliver a proposed floating LNG terminal and second FSRU to the Pakistani market.

The fast track FSRU project will supply much needed natural gas to Pakistan to help mitigate the supply shortfalls the country is currently facing. Excelerate has a proven track record of successfully delivering fast-track floating regasification projects around the world and will use its experience to help the Consortium meet the aggressive delivery schedule required for the terminal. Most recently, Excelerate successfully commissioned GASCO’s Ruwais Floating LNG terminal in the UAE, which was implemented in less than 12 months.

The Consortium’s project site is located just across the Port Qasim channel and the country’s first LNG import terminal that Elengy installed early last year utilising Excelerate’s floating regas technology. When the Consortium’s project comes on line in 2018, the total regasification capacity from Excelerate’s two FSRU’s at Port Qasim will be significantly over 1 Bcf a day which is enough natural gas to support over 6,000 MW of power generation.

Sindh Modaraba gets A+, A1 ratings

KARACHI (PR): JCR-VIS has assigned long-term and short-term credit rating of A+ and A1, respectively, to Sindh Modaraba with a stable outlook.

Sindh Modaraba, floated in Jan 2015 with a paid-up capital of Rs450 million, is managed by Sindh Modaraba Management Limited, a company 100% owned by the government of Sindh. The management of the company has recently provided an interest free loan of Rs500 million to the Modaraba. This will not only support the growth of the Modaraba but will also enable it to distribute higher profits to certificate holders.

ACCA Pakistan hosts leadership conversation

LAHORE (PR): ACCA Pakistan hosted its inaugural Pakistan Leadership Conversation 2017 in three cities -- Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore -- from 31 January to 3 February, attracting 800 finance professionals from across Pakistan.

ACCA Pakistan Leadership Conversation is a critical forum for leaders to discuss important public policy issues and in turn develop an actionable agenda to drive economic growth.

Two panel discussions were conducted in each city. The conference topics for Karachi included; Global Business Services (GBS – i.e., outsourcing) and Robots and FinTech - transforming business; are we ready? The chief guest for the conference in Karachi, Riaz Riazuddin, deputy governor, State Bank of Pakistan, spoke on “Pakistan - Creating opportunities for growth; Embracing change, Shaping futures.” In Islamabad, the two topics covered were ‘Strategic planning implications of CPEC’ and ‘The evolving landscape of sustainability reporting in Pakistan’.

While conversations in Lahore revolved mainly around leadership and the qualities young professionals need to inculcate to benefit from the developments in the country.

DSU organises project exhibition PROEX 2017

KARACHI (PR): DSU’s Department of Mechanical Engineering (ME) organised its first project exhibition, PROEX 2017, where engineering projects of its final year students were on display.

The event was attended by company executives, industrial representatives and CEOs who were highly appreciative of the engineering prowess exhibited by students in their final year projects. DHA Administrator Brig Shahid Hasan Ali also graced the occasion.

He lauded the efforts of DSU’s ME students and stressed upon the significance of conceiving research projects aimed at alleviating Pakistan’s problems and that have the potential to contribute significantly to nation building. The PROEX 2017 marked the culmination of a four year journey of ME students belonging to DSU’s pioneering batch. DSU wishes them well in their professional endeavours and hopes to see its engineering graduates well placed at leading multinational companies and organisations the world over.