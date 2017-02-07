ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister's Youth Programme Chairperson Leila Khan on Monday directed the ministries of finance and planning to submit proposals for budgetary allocation for different schemes for the next financial year.

She issued the directives while chairing a meeting with representatives of both the ministries dealing with different schemes under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme. The meeting also reviewed the release of funds amounted to Rs20 billion under various schemes for the year 2016-17. The meeting also discussed proposals for next year's budgetary allocations.

She directed the representatives to ensure proper review of funds utilisation by the executing agencies concerned. She asked them to assess the implementation of schemes by the relevant executing agencies before entertaining their request for release of the next tranche of funds to ensure accountability and transparency. She asked the Planning Commission representatives to properly evaluate PC-IV of the preceding phase of any scheme at the time of submission of its fresh PC-I in order to assess its outcomes and impact. The Prime Minister's Youth Programme includes six schemes - youth business loan, interest-free loan, youth skill development programme, laptops scheme, fee reimbursement scheme and youth training scheme.