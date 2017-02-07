LDA to regularise existing industrial units

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to regularise the existing industrial units that was a longstanding demand of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the chief minister and also attended by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Abdul Basit, former senior vice president Almas Hyder and representatives of different government departments including Lahore Development Authority. The chief minister also directed Lahore Development Authority to reserve areas for the opening of new industries to expedite the process of industrialisation. He said that this step would not only facilitate the business community but would also curb the air of harassment that was surrounding the business community.

TDAP urged to increase exports, remittances

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Women Wing President and FPCCI Executive Committee Member Fehmida Jamali has said Trade Development Association of Pakistan (TDAP) should increase its exports and the volume of remittances so that repayment of loans could be easily made. she said the production cost, which was expected to be reduced by the government through subsidy, would stay unchanged as electricity charges for the industry had been fixed at 11 cents per units compared to seven cents in other countries of the region, which is aimed at boosting their exports by making products’ prices compatible. Talking to media, she said the government would have to increase its exports and remittances for paying back rising debt obligations. She said that external debt on Pakistan was mounting massively and Pakistan had to repay $11 billion in 2017-18; as Pakistan’s external inflow situation was not very rosy and it would create shock waves for the economy.

PTDC delegation to visit Thailand to promote tourism activities

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) delegation would visit Thailand to meet the Tourism minister, head of Tourism Police and Thai Tourism Authorities high officials for enhancing bilateral ties in the field of tourism. "We also develop different tourist literature in Thai language so that we may introduce Pakistan's tourist destinations and attractions to thai people", PTDC MD Abdul Gafoor said. He also requested the ambassador to support Pakistan's tourism industry by providing training to youth in tourism and hospitality sector. The MD said, “In addition to promoting Gandhara Heritage, we are also working to improve religious tourism, Eco tourism, Sport tourism and health tourism in Pakistan. Health Tourism is trending in Pakistan and our specialist in Skin Surgery and Kidney and liver transplant are world famous. We will also coordinate with Sports board for promotion of sports.”

The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Thailand are ideal and cooperation in the field of tourism will further enhance these ties.

EU organises shoe assembly training for footwear industry

ISLAMABAD (INP): “Footwear is one important export contributing industry of Pakistan. I am pleased to witness the overwhelming response and participation of all manufacturers in training workshops”, the Deputy Head of Mission, European Union Delegation to Pakistan Anne Marchal remarked at the certificates distribution ceremony conducted for the successful participants of the Shoe Assembly training by the EU funded project under TRTA-III titled PLCIP. Marshal also inaugurated e-learning tool for Footwear pattern making in Urdu and received detailed briefing on the use of the tool from international expert Dr Ferenc Schmél. “The master trainers who received Shoe Assembly training will further train end beneficiaries and this way they will make a positive impact and hopes that this programme focusing on building their capacities and human resources will help the leather and footwear industry to avail of enhanced market access in the EU under the GSP+” Marchal remarked on the occasion.