ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee was informed on Monday that Sui gas field is depleting fast and only eight to nine percent of the reserves are left in the country’s oldest field.

The committee was also informed that around Rs20 million natural gas was being stolen daily in Karak, district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The gas in Karak is being stolen in connivance with local administration and police, said Federal minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while briefing Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum. The committee was chaired by Fateh Muhammad.

The minister further informed that police is not ready to provide help in the gas theft. “We disconnect the illegal gas connections and the district administration restores it,” he stated. Abbasi further said that the ministry had discussed the matter with KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak in detail but it could not be resolved.

“The parliament is concerned that the district administration is working against the Ministry of Petroleum,” the committee chairman said while expressing displeasure over the illegal activity and the role of district administrations and police. The committee summoned KP chief secretary, home secretary, Police inspector general and Karak deputy commissioner in next meeting to explain the situation.

Senator Baz Muhammad Khan said that the factory owners, who came from outside, are getting illegal connections. Fateh assured that the committee would extend all possible assistance in ending the gas theft, causing billions of rupees loss to national exchequer.

The committee also noted that compensation was not being given to affectees of Baluchistan by oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) companies. The committee chairman said that elected representatives of 10 out of 13 union councils, in Kharan district, have complained that the compensation amount to the land owners, whose land was acquired by E&P companies, was not being paid. Fateh said that all Balochs were patriotic Pakistanis and wanted to see the country flourish and their right must be given to them. He directed the authorities to ensure compensation amount to the affectees.

The committee proposed that E&P companies should have the permission to hire locals as security guards. The committee showed discontent over the absence of the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) managing director and incomplete briefing on the last five-year.

An official of PPL, while briefing the committee about the Sui Gas Reserves, said that only eight to nine percent of the reserves are left. To reduce the speed of depletion, Rs30 million was spend to reduce the pressure in Sui gas field. However, if the consumption was not reduced the reserves will be further declined, the official added. The PPL official said that in Sui city and the adjacent areas free gas is being provided to the residents.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Managing Director Zahid Mir briefed the committee that the company had 25 exploration licences and five development and production leases in different areas of the province. He said that currently four seismic parties were operating in Balochistan to carry out surveys, adding that local MNAs, MPAs and deputy commissioners were taken on board before starting ground work in oil and gas exploration blocks, falling in their respective areas.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel and Baz Muhammad Khan, Ministry of Petroleum Secretary Arshad Mirza, OGDCL MD, representatives of PPL and other senior officials of the ministry.