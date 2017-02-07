FAISALABAD:- Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in its drive against defaulters has recovered Rs64.7 million during January 2017. A spokesman said here on Monday that WASA constituted special recovery teams for taking strict action against defaulters and disconnected their water supply and sewerage connections. The recovery teams went to the houses of chronic defaulters and succeeded in recovering Rs64.7 million from them. "The defaulters should pay WASA dues voluntarily, as the recovery drive will continue with full strength without any discrimination", the spokesman added.–APP