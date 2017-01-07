Easypaisa, EFU Life sign agreement

KARACHI (PR): Easypaisa has entered into an agreement with EFU Life Assurance Ltd under which Easypaisa will extend its services to accelerate insurance premium collection from EFU Life’s clientele through Easypaisa’s ubiquitous network across Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Easypaisa Head Muhammad Yahya Khan and EFU Life Insurance MD and CEO Taher G Sachak. EFU Life is a pioneer life insurance company of Pakistan offering a wide array of insurance products to its expansive clientele.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Yahya said, “We are glad to extend Easypaisa’ services to support EFU Life Insurance for insurance premium collection from across the country. Easypaisa, with the help of its expansive network of agents all over the country, will be instrumental in facilitating smooth and convenient collection of premium for EFU.”

MoU inked to improve financial management in Balochistan, FATA

ISLAMABAD (PR): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants Pakistan (ACCA), the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Governance and Policy Project for Balochistan (GPP Balochistan) and Governance and Policy Project for Federally Administered Tribal Areas (GPP FATA).

The MoU aims at working in collaboration to address the financial management skills gap that exists across the finance functions of the provincial government departments. At the signing ceremony, the representatives from AGP, Balochistan and FATA government were present.

The signatories included Additional Auditor General of Pakistan Imran Iqbal, Director General HRM at AGP Ahmed Taimoor Nasir, Balochistan Additional Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Bareach, Balochistan Secretary Finance Akbar Hussain Durrani and FATA Secretary Finance Hazrat Masood Mian. Signatories from ACCA included ACCA Pakistan Head Sajjeed Aslam and Head of Education North Faisal Azeem.

Huawei announces Honor 6X availability in market

LAHORE (PR): Further to the launch of the highly anticipated Honor 6X in Las Vegas, USA earlier, Huawei announced the device’s availability in Pakistan market.

Honor 6X is a beautifully-designed and powerful mobile that offers ‘double the experience’. 6X has doubled the specs along with many other pioneering features at an amazing competitive price. The main reason behind Huawei 6X’s excitement is its new features, including its 3340mAh high-density battery which is a step ahead of the industry with an increased battery capacity of 11%. It delivers several days of general usage and 1.5 day of heavy usage with a full charge. With its patent fast charging technology, 6X can run as fast as you require. The possibilities are endless; you can watch up to 11.5 hours of video, listen to 70 hours of music, or embrace your inner geek and game for up to 8 hours – in just one charge.

UCP hosts debating championship

LAHORE (PR): The Debating Society of University of Central Punjab has organized 5th Annual All Pakistan Parliamentary Debating Championship.

The championship hosted 32 institutions from all over the country. The tournament was judged by one of the best speakers in Asia and followed Asians Parliamentary Format of Debate. The tournament had four preliminary rounds, followed by semifinals and finals. The defending champions of the tournament, LUMS, clinched the trophy in universities category yet again. In schools category, Westminster Islamabad defeated the defending champions LGS JT Girls campus in a closed encounter.

NBP supports NPB Library’s renovation

KARACHI (PR): National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is proud to be part of noble cause initiated by the national institutions like National Police Bureau; this was stated by President Syed Ahmed Iqbal Ashraf while inaugurating renovated library of National Police Bureau in Islamabad.

The NBP president further said that NBP always supports knowledge based activities throughout the country. National Police Bureau (NPB) Director General Iqbal Mahmood and National Public Safety Commission Director Dr Syed Kaleem Imam paid word of thanks to the NBP president for financial support to renovate NPB Library which is a great source of knowledge.

Farooq Hasan, Regional Head of NBP Federal Capital Region, was also present on the occasion along with other bank and NPB officials at the venue.

Admore to host golf tournament

KARACHI (PR): Admore Gas (Private) Limited will host the Admore Quaid-e-Azam Invitational Golf Tournament, to be held at the prestigious Karachi Golf Club (KGC), PNS Karsaz, Karachi, on January 8, 2017, (Sunday).

More than 300 golfers - including ladies, juniors and seniors - are expected to participate in the main Amateur category as well as ladies, juniors and seniors. The event will feature dignitaries and respected members of society from all walks of life.

Admore CEO Nadeem Jafarey said, “Admore’s flagship golf tournament highlights our firm commitment to promote physical activity and healthy competition in the communities we serve. We hope to bring the joy of golf and an exciting, fun-filled weekend to the participants through our event.”