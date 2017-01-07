LAHORE - Despite having bilateral and multilateral trade agreements with many countries, best merchandise and a lot of raw material for value addition, declining exports and swallowing trade deficit call for policy shift and a well-tailored strategy to tackle those factors that are contributing heavily to these economic ills.

In a statement issued here, LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that according to the available data, the country’s exports remained lower during the financial year 2015-16 and showed 12.1 percent decline with $20.81 billion as compared to $23.66 billion in the previous year. Likewise, they said, the country’s trade deficit was $26.1 billion in November 2016 as compared to $23 billion a year ago.

They said that continuous decline in exports and widening trade deficit are big concerns at the moment and needed immediate attention of the policy makers. The LCCI office-bearers said that China, Saudi Arabia, United States, India, Kuwait, Malaysia, Japan, Afghanistan, European Union and United Arab Emirates are the mentionable trade partners of Pakistan which shows poor efforts for finding out new markets for Pakistani merchandise.

Basit and Hameed said that Pakistan has been running consistent trade deficit because of various reasons including dependence on a few countries and on a few products for exports, undue imports and lack of interest to find out new destinations for Pakistani merchandise.

They suggested that the concerned government quarters should join heads with the private sector for finding out a methodology for increasing the exports of the country that is a prerequisite to control trade deficit. They said that apart from cutting the cost of doing business in the country, the government would have to evolve a long-term strategy to make its products attractive in the global market to increase its exports. He said that there is a dire need of diplomacy to get due share for Pakistani products in the international market.