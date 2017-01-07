Import of milk, cream increases 7.53pc in five months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Import of milk, cream and milk food for infant into the country during first five months of current financial year witnessed an increase of 7.53 percent as compared to the import of the corresponding period of last year. According to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, about 38,405 metric tons of milk, cream and milk food for infants were imported into the country during the period from July-November, 2016-17 as compared to the same period of last year. During the period under review, the country spent $102.773 million on the import of above mention commodities in order to fulfill the domestic consumptions of milk, cream and milk food for infants. Meanwhile, the import of these commodities during same period of last financial year was recorded at 24,552 metric tons valuing $95.575 million, it added. On month on month basis, milk and milk food for infants grew by 18.40 percent in month of November, 2016 as compared the import of same month of last year.

During the month of November, about 9,506 metric tons of milk, milk cream and milk food for infants worth $22.649 million were imported as compared to the imports of 5,047 metric tons valuing of $19.129 million of same month of last year.

It may be recalled that food group import into the country during first five months witnessed increase of 5.43 percent in first five months as compared to same period of last year. During the period under review, food commodities worth $2.340 billion were imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as it was recorded at $2.219 billion of same period of last year.

APGMJA pins high hopes with newly elected body of FFPCCI

KARACHI (APP): All Pakistan Gems Merchants and Jewelers Association (APGMJA) pins high hopes with the newly elected body of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FPCCI) and sees a visible increase in gems and jewelry exports. Being jubilant on the sweeping victory of United Business Group (UBG) in FPCCI for third consecutive year of FPCCI annual elections, APGMJA’s spokesman Kashifur Rehman - who is also member of FPCCI Executive Committee - was very confident that new office bearers team would successfully carry forward UBG’s mission of economic prosperity in the country through industrial revolution and capturing regional and international markets with cost and quality competitiveness. He praised patron-in-chief of UBG and FPCCI `former president SM Muneer and UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik for picking right people to lead this apex trade body of the country.

Kashif said All Pakistan Gems Merchants and Jewelers Association had many initiatives on the cards to boost the production and find new international markets for Pakistani gems and jewelry under the leadership of FPCCI President Zubair F Tufail and Trade Development Authority Paksitan (TDAP) Chief Executive Officer SM Muneer. “APGMJA is trying its best to find maximum and easy access for its members to international markets,” he re-assured.

APGMJA’s Spokesman said that at present the main export destinations of Pakistani gems and jewelry are United States of America, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom. He said this industry possess a huge potential to grow and significantly contribute to exports of the country. However, he added, it needed more incentives and facilitation from the government.

Govt to ensure provision of quality seed to fish farmers

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Minister for Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Mian Yawar Zaman has said the govt will ensure provision of quality fish seed to the fish farmers. This is must for increase in fish production in the province, he observed during a visit of Fisheries research and training institute Manawan here on Friday. The minister directed all the district officers to visit fish farmers in their concerned areas and use their expertise and knowledge to develop these farms on modern lines. He said that weaknesses of fish production centres should be removed. He said the government wants to utilise all out available resources for the promotion and development of fisheries sector. Without promotion of fisheries sector, the meat requirement of the public cannot be fulfilled, he said. He also underlined the need for introducing such fish varieties which have high yield. Research centres must take lead in this regard, he added. Director General Fisheries Punjab Iftikhar Qureshi briefed the minister about the different measures and reforms being introduced by the department.

KCCI chief concerned over city’s infrastructure issues

KARACHI (APP): Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Shamim Ahmed Firpo on Friday called for fully empowering the local governments, especially in Karachi which is badly faced with the issues of cleanliness and shortage of drinking and industrial water supply. At many places, the citizens are getting contaminated water. There were heaps of garbage on the streets and roads in most of the city areas besides unchecked overflowing gutters, he claimed while talking to APP here. When his comments were sought on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the KCCI president highly appreciated it and said, “We as a nation should support CPEC in one voice. It is very much in our interest.” However, he emphasized, Karachi Chamber should be taken on board while taking important decisions relating to CPEC and this largest chamber should be provided with full opportunity to participate in the projects linked to CPEC.