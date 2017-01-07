ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday chaired the National Price Monitoring Committee meeting and advised the provincial governments to be more vigilant to control prices.

The meeting was attended by the representatives from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhthunkhwa, Islamabad Capital Territory, Ministries of Industries, Law and Justice, Commerce, National Food Security and Research, Cabinet, Planning Development and Reforms, Inter Provincial Coordination, Statistics Division, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Utility Stores Corporation and Federal Board of Revenue.

The meeting was informed that the headline inflation measured by CPI increased by 3.7 percent in December 2016 compared to 3.8 percent of previous month and 3.2 percent of December last year. On average during July-December FY 2017, it is recorded at 3.88 percent as compared to 2.08 percent in corresponding period last year.

On monthly basis, the CPI and food inflation remained lowest by -0.7 percent and -1.9 percent since February 2015. The CPI is tamed down and in control. The other inflationary indicators have also been contained. The meeting noted continuous decline of SPI since last week of November 2016. It recorded continuous six-weekly decline which has brought food inflation to 3.0 percent in December 2016 compared to 3.3 percent of previous month while non-food inflation remained at same level of previous month at 4.2 percent, whereas core inflation increased by 5.2 percent compared to 5.3 percent of previous months and SPI and WPI in December 2016 recorded at 0.5 percent and 3.1 percent respectively, compared to 0.6 percent and 2.6 percent of previous month.

The minister expressed concerns on increasing trend of these food commodities and directed the Ministry of National Food and Security and Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to closely monitor the situation, control the undeclared monopoly, take corrective measures and arrest any cartelisation, particularly in milk and meat products as well as mitigate any expected rise in prices of pulses.

For gram pulse, he directed Ministry of National Food and Security and USC to carry out inter-ministerial consultations with all stakeholders in order to address any abnormal spike in prices. He further expressed concern about the slight increase in the prices of sugar and directed Ministry of Commerce to vigilantly monitor the prices and if there is any erratic movement, take appropriate remedial action. With regard to prices of beef and mutton, he directed the Ministry of National Food and Security to take on board all stakeholders and take corrective measures to curb smuggling. He advised the provincial governments to be more vigilant to control prices.

The meeting also reviewed the essential item’s prices in ‘sasta bazaars’ and open markets and noted that the prices are significantly lower in ‘sasta bazaars’ as compared to open markets. The minister urged that the people should benefit from these bazaars.

The meeting also noted the change in prices of selected essential kitchen items in low and combined income group during current week ending on January 5, 2017 compared to previous week and corresponding week of the previous year. The meeting noted that in low and combined income group, the price index declined by 0.29 and 0.24 basis points respectively.

The meeting also reviewed the regional price comparison of essential commodities among Islamabad, New Delhi and Dhaka and observed that the prices of nine items including wheat, wheat flour, chicken farm, petrol, diesel, rice basmati, sugar, mash pulse and beef are lowest in Pakistan as compared to New Delhi and Dhaka and second lowest in nine items which include onions, masoor pulse, moong pulse, eggs, gram pulse, vegetable ghee, milk fresh, red chillies and tomatoes.